The Star's election coverage all in one place

Early Voting

Two voters wait in line for early voting at Pima County Recorders Eastside Office on Oct. 7, 2020. 

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

We regularly invite candidates for elected offices to submit guest opinions about topics they think are important. You may have seen the invitation pop up every few days in this spot on the Opinion pages or read some of the guest opinions we’ve received from candidates over the past few months.

Those opinions now are available in a collection on our website under “Southern Arizona candidates in 2022 election share their views.” You also can go to the Star’s election coverage, both opinions and news articles, by using the QR code or going to Tucson.com/election.

We’ll keep inviting candidates to submit opinions at tucson.com/opinion and updating the collection. If you have any questions, contact the Star’s Opinion pages at staropinions@tucson.com.

