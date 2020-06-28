The Star's Sara Brown: Ways to fill spiritual and social needs during COVID-19

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona are rising by the day. Although it is legal for most businesses and churches to reopen, we must decide as individual families what we feel is best and safest for us when it comes to leaving the house.
Many of us have transitioned to working from home (amazing!), but many still need to go to a physical location for work. And what about church, or eating out — do we opt for takeout or delivery instead of eating at a restaurant? So many decisions.
Matthew 5:3 states, “Happy are those conscious of their spiritual need.” For the believers out there, we would agree that we were created with this ‘Spiritual need’ and needs must be filled. Many of us (pre-pandemic) were fulfilling this need by attending our house of worship of choice; and then COVID-19 came along and we were all in a bit of shock – what do we do now?
In talking to a handful of churches in Tucson to get a pulse on how they are feeding their congregations spiritually, it eased my worries to learn of those that have no intention of resuming in-person service anytime soon.
Steve Keplinger with Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal, 2331 E. Adams St., said, “Risking people’s lives in unconscionable and makes no sense — clergy has influence over people in ways that other people do not, so that is why it is even more important to set an example of being conscience and protect as many as we can.”
It seems whether or not they were already livestreaming pre-COVID, church leaders got themselves in gear quickly to provide for their congregations — and that some are seeing increasing numbers in “attendance” so will continue with these virtual additions post-COVID.
They are feeling the challenge of not being together in person but are remaining positive and doing what they can to keep providing spiritually for their congregations.
Grady Scott of Grace Temple Baptist Church, 1019 E. 31st St., said to even consider reopening he would need to see “a massive decline in cases and deaths.”
“Being a good community partner is what is most important — let us not be the ones spreading this,” Scott said. Grace Temple has been using Facebook and YouTube Premiere; they pre-record the sermon the day before and have a set time it starts so congregants can gather together online from their homes and communicate via chat to allow for socialization during and after the Sunday service.
The Sunday connections have increased, Scott said. “We will get through this, this will end, this will not be forever, we will look back and say we survived a pandemic!”
Keplinger of Grace St. Paul’s began online worship with the pandemic, and echoed Scott’s experience with connections. “We have never been known for our evangelism, but we are reaching people now that we would not have otherwise and people that haven’t been to a church in years.
“We will continue videoconferencing well after the pandemic. It will be a part of how we worship now,” he said.
Although this has been “one of the most challenging things of his career to not physically connect (in person) with his congregation, it is the best thing to do in Tucson and the state and so we need to be as socially conscience as we can.”
Personally, I have been provided for spiritually. My congregation has Zoom meetings Thursday evening and Sunday morning and shorter meetings every day of the week. Those taking the lead have found ways to maintain the meetings as they were in person with participation and it has been great.
On Sundays they create small breakout rooms in Zoom so we can chat after meeting and socialize. My husband and I make a personal effort to read the Bible each day and continue in our studies personally.
But by going to church we not only fill our spiritual needs, we fill our inner demand for socialization.
We see and hug our friends, catch up on how everyone is doing and what’s new in their life, get to meet the new baby in our congregation, attend a funeral to support the families of those who have lost loved ones and celebrate the wedding of those just beginning their journey together.
Socially we have had to get creative. We’ve had success with doing a Zoom game night — my husband and I, along with a friend, invited about 20 friends. We made a snack pack for each family and filled it with junk food and snacks and delivered it to friends while maintaining social distancing. We then all tuned in and played games.
We all enjoyed many laughs, conversation and honestly, I felt refreshed after having some actual recreation.
We have had friends with big anniversaries and we had to find new ways to celebrate.
For a couple’s recent 40th anniversary, mutual friends sent us short video messages for their anniversary. People were excited to do this, and we had about 25 short videos.
Another friend combined all the messages and we delivered the flash drive with a gift to their doorstep. Many good tears were shed, and the couple felt special on their special day.
Another friend was celebrating their 58th anniversary so a friend of mine arranged 20-minute time frames for all of us to leave chalk messages on their driveway. It was so much fun to be a part of and the couple loved it!
It might take a little extra effort, possible learning something new and stepping outside our comfort zone but the rewards far exceed the effort.
Such social and spiritual events contribute to making us whole, so we need to find ways to fill these very important aspects of life — while social distancing and keeping our families safe.
Sara Brown works with letters to the editor in the Arizona Daily Star Opinion department, handles events listings and the “Keeping The Faith” feature.
