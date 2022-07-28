 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday reader chat canceled

Unfortunately, we have to cancel our reader chat scheduled for Thursday. Our guest from the Defend Democracy Project had an unavoidable obligation and won’t be able to attend. We are working on rescheduling.

In the meantime, we are starting to plan interviews for next month with local candidates for elected offices. We will host interviews via Zoom that will be open to Star readers. Candidates will answer questions from the Opinion staff and readers can submit questions during the chat.

If you have questions about the interviews or want to submit a question for a candidate, please send an email to staropinions@tucson.com.

Sara Brown, Opinion Coordinator at the Arizona Daily Star Newsroom working with editorial, features, business and metro. sbbrown@tucson.com, 520-807-8466. Twitter: @sbrownarizona. Facebook: sbrownarizona.

Catch the latest in Opinion

