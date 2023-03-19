The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The members of the TUSD school board had an op-ed on March 5, describing me as “misguided“ and contending that my policies “actively harm students.” One gets the feeling that they think that those are my good qualities.

Despite this hostility, I have been and will continue to be an evangelist for other school districts to adopt TUSD’s Opening Minds Through the Arts Program.

Their first criticism is that I prioritize getting police officers into the schools. Under the school safety grant, schools in the past chose between officers and social workers. I support social workers. I served for 24 years on a school board, and the first 4-1 vote against me was when the others wanted to eliminate social workers. I voted against it because students need someone to talk to when they have emotional problems.

But if a maniac were to invade a school, kill children, and the school chose a social worker as opposed to an armed officer, how do you think the parents of those murdered children would feel about that?

The TUSD board members claim, improbably, that the presence of an SRO (school resource officer) does not help when there is a school shooting. This violates common sense and statistical findings of a National Police Foundation study.

There are no massacres at police stations because there are people there who can defend themselves. Our children deserve to be defended also.

Their second criticism is that I want schools to focus on academics rather than “social-emotional learning.”

My heroes are science teachers who love science, history teachers who love history, and so on. A number of them complain to me that they want to teach their subjects bell to bell, but cannot, because under the ideology of “social-emotional learning,” administrators insist that they have to play what the teachers have described to me as “dumb games“ during what should be learning time.

Some teachers reported to me that social-emotional learning took up 40 minutes per day. Our philosophy is that every instructional minute is precious.

Under the “social emotional” regime of the last administration, test scores have plummeted. Two-thirds of our students are not proficient in math, and 60% are not proficient in reading. Ponder that a minute. And it is not all due to COVID. The year before COVID, the proficiency rates were 41% and 41%. The whole point of my administration is to get the focus back on academics and get the students to learn more and show that on their test scores, so they can compete in the international economy.

The TUSD board members showed a frightening hostility to the need for students to have orderly classrooms to learn in.

The implication is that students should be able to commit crimes and interfere with other students learning without consequence. This philosophy makes academically rigorous learning impossible, and I have letters from teachers saying they’ve received no support regarding disruptive students.

I served for 24 years on a school board. We never reversed a teacher decision on discipline one time. Our learning and our test scores went up. We need this to happen statewide.