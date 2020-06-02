Tucson Educator Bobby Burns: I, too, love America, but when will police brutality stop?

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
The fire this time makes me want to holler. My heart burns deep of the brutal death of George Floyd and all the other black men and women who have been murdered by police in this country.
As a black man, I remember as a kid (12 years old) growing up in South Phoenix when a Scottsdale police officer pointed his revolver at my head and told me to get out of a white neighborhood. I was only selling candy door-to-door to earn money to pay for summer camp.
Here in Tucson, a young white officer pulled me over for no apparent reason. I wasn’t speeding; in fact I had just pulled into my home. I had no felonies or warrants. The simple question I had: “What did I do wrong, officers?” They never told me why they had pulled me over.
Another incident is a time when I was videotaped coming out of a restroom on a local college campus where I had worked for over 15 years and suddenly became a suspect for vandalizing the restroom. After raising outrage, the camera outside the restroom was quickly removed.
When I witnessed the death of George Floyd, the image has shaken me to my core. Black leaders have called it a modern-day lynching. This death has caused me sleepless nights, like others.
The horrific video had my 9-year-old son in tears. As a black father, for the first time, I had to explain to him about the disease of racism; moreover, being black in America is going to be a life of always living in a state of anger.
It is more likely than not that every black man in America will encounter a negative encounter with a bad police officer. These bad police experiences never leave you.
The late James Baldwin once said, “I love America more than any other country in this world, and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.”
I, too, love America, but when will police brutality stop? The policing of black Americans is a function that has direct roots in systemic racism. In a sense blacks have lived more than 400 years of tokenism. The death of Mr. George Floyd and those black people murdered before him have become sickening.
Will the demonstrations across the country finally help to force leaders to address police brutality and hold cops accountable for their actions?
Look. We have some good officers at the Tucson Police Department and across this country and they have a very tough job. It’s too bad that other officers shine a bad light for all the good men and women in blue.
Someone referred to history as a torch that is meant to illuminate the past. I pray that my last breath doesn’t end like George Floyd’s.
Moreover, I pray my son never experiences an image like he witnessed with Mr. Floyd, but I know we have a long way to go to rid our society of the pandemic of racism in all institutions in America.
One final thought: what does it really feel like when you can’t breathe when a cop presses his knee on the back of your throat?
You die.
Bobby Burns is father, author and former educator who lives in Tucson.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!