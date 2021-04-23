Tucson Opinion: A dad's guide for getting older without getting old

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
It’s official. I must be old because people are starting to tell me, “You are not getting older; you are getting better.”
Funny thing, not one person who has said this is my age or older. As hard as I try to live up to the saying, getting up every morning thinking young, some event during the day reminds me of the large candle fire on my last birthday cake.
Whether it is the hairstylist asking if she can get those eyebrow and ear hairs or opening the mailbox and only finding envelopes with AARP in the return corner or the most devastating: “You get the senior discount” when I didn’t ask.
As I started to wallow in my oldness, I remembered my dad’s wisdom regarding his approach to “getting better” as you age. Here are his three rules:
First, keep your house painted. According to my dad, people judged you on your house siding. Fading and peeling paint translated into a lazy work ethic.
Of course, he lived in the PA (pre-app) era, so it was a little harder than three clicks and a painter arrives at your house. He kept paint and brushes at the ready and when his children reached “painting age,” we climbed the ladder.
How my dad knew that climbing that ladder at 12 would jar me out of my getting-old mindset at 67 is one of the many times the saying “your parents get wiser the older you get” rings true.
Rule No. 2: Don’t complain about the cost of breakfast. Like many retirees, my parents loved going out for breakfast.
The only part of the experience that drove my dad crazy was when friends they were eating with or folks at other tables would grumble and grouse when the bill came. Topping my dad’s frustration would be when diners would also spend way too much time calculating the tip down to the penny split four ways.
My dad operated from the principle that all people, including restaurant owners, were intrinsically trustworthy and fair instead of the opposite. Unless you gave my dad a verifiable reason not to trust you, he assumed you were honest and were not taking advantage of him.
That approach to relationships never wavered and was not influenced by his age or a couple bad experiences. My dad never got crotchety or created that cringeworthy scene when paying a bill. I need to keep his guidance close next time I rent a car.
Rule three: Find something else to talk about besides the weather. My dad had a theory. The older you get the more you talk about three things, weather, your health and where you are going to have dinner at three in the afternoon.
His point was that although weather is important, evidenced by my mom making him stand watch outside the basement door while we were hunkered down in the bomb shelter during the tornado warning, we need to keep our interest broad and current.
I keep his advice in mind when I find myself watching the Weather Channel longer than 30 minutes in one sitting.
My dad is smiling right now because he knew, based on my track record of straight “C’s” in English classes since seventh grade, that my writing was like my house painting: sloppy and better viewed from afar versus up close.
He is also happy that after reading this, more people will enjoy their pancakes without complaining about the bill.
Nicholas Clement is the former Superintendent of Flowing Wells Schools. He is the current Ernest W. McFarland Citizen’s Chair in Education at Northern Arizona University.