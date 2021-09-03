Tucson Opinion: A misleading way to frame the vaccine issue

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Star regular contributor Jonathan Hoffman soured a perfectly reasonable analysis of COVID-19 vaccine issues by jumping this rhetorical shark in his Aug. 29 opinion piece, “So exactly what is herd immunity?“
“It is undeniable that the sum of all the knowledge and wisdom among all the people guides us to better outcomes than an authoritarian ruler surrounded by a bunch of really smart people.”
What a misleading and loaded way to frame an issue. The statement not only has nothing to do with the realities of vaccine policy-making, it has nothing to do with every word in the column that preceded it. Hoffman says the issue is between the “knowledge and wisdom of the people” and an authoritarian figure. When you frame it that way, of course the people win.
Merriam-Webster online defines “authoritarian” as “relating to, or favoring a concentration of power in a leader or an elite not constitutionally responsible to the people.” It doesn’t matter whether authoritarian leaders are surrounded by “really smart people.” They rule arbitrarily, frequently whimsically, and are not constrained by responsibility. President Biden is not an authoritarian leader. Neither is Dr. Anthony Fauci.
What if we remove the word “authoritarian” and simply contrast the “knowledge and wisdom of the people” with “a bunch of really smart people?” Is it undeniable that the beliefs of the people will always result in better outcomes than a decision supported by highly respected experts?
The “knowledge and wisdom” of the people include some interesting beliefs. Here, according to the website toptenz.net, are some common beliefs among our fellow Americans: Seven percent of our fellow citizens believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. Twelve million of them believe lizard people secretly control the United States. Eleven percent think HTML refers to a sexually transmitted illness. As many Americans believe in Bigfoot as believe in the big-bang theory. One study claims that 4 Americans out of 10 believe that people and dinosaurs co-existed. One quarter of Americans believe God determines the Super Bowl winner. And an overwhelming majority of Americans know nothing about the American Constitution.
What about the “knowledge and wisdom” of COVID vaccine deniers? According to Britannica.com, the top vaccine myths spreading online include these: the vaccine will alter human DNA; the vaccine will subject us to microchip surveillance; the government will force parents into a reeducation program if they refuse to vaccinate their children; the vaccine causes infertility; the vaccine contains aborted human fetal tissue; the vaccine can turn people into monkeys; you can’t get food stamps unless you are vaccinated; the COVID-19 vaccine killed Hank Aaron.
The “knowledge and wisdom” of the people outweighs the opinion of highly qualified doctors and scientists? Maybe in some opinion writer’s fantasy world. On this planet? Not so likely.
Mike Tully is a native Tucsonan, former broadcaster and lawyer, former Justice of the Peace and publisher of the blog, “Substantial Disruption.”