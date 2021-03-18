Tucson Opinion: A round of golf with Mayor Bob Walkup

Sometime during the financial meltdown, I headed over to Randolph Dell Urich Golf Complex for a 9 a.m. and was sent to the 10th hole at Dell Urich to join a threesome.
Imagine my surprise seeing the mayor of Tucson in the group. He was the first to greet me, offered his hand, and said, “Hi, I’m Bob.”
Damn, I thought, isn’t that something?
I didn’t recognize the other two, but one was Gary Hayes, then-director of the Regional Transportation Authority, and, the other, John Humenik of Lee Enterprises.
The mayor went first. A strong, solid, and controlled swing produced a straight tee shot, but he then pushed his approach under the tree protecting the green.
I said something to him about the difficulty of keeping his next shot under the branches and then on the green. He took very little time and hit the perfect shot: firm into the hill to take off the speed. It bounced up and rolled to within 4 feet. I was truly impressed and said so.
As a result perhaps, I concentrated just a little more on my own chip, but missed my par putt. The mayor drained his. In my mind it was game on!
OK, so nothing was said about any game. There didn’t appear to be any competition between them, which allowed for a casual conversation. I was silently keeping track of my own game but couldn’t help noting that after three holes, I was three down to Mayor Walkup.
At the 13th tee box, an A-10 flew overhead. Humenik said to Mayor Walkup, “That’s your design, right?”
Walkup was running Fairchild Republic when the A-10 was created. The Warthog. The flying tank. I wondered if I were detecting something of the designer in the aircraft.
Walkup talked about being a centerfold in an issue of Tucson Lifestyle magazine. He was photographed on a decked out Harley.
We walked down the fairway together and I got snapshots from the aerospace industry to politics. The portrait of a Renaissance man was emerging: astronomy, classical history, cycling, restoring antique cars, and painting.
According to Hayes, “Whatever it is, he does it!”
Meanwhile, Walkup made his first bogey. I birdied and was now only one back in this match the mayor didn’t he even know he was in.
On the 14th, Walkup mishit twice. It was the only time during the round he made two bad swings in a row, but without exclamation, no show of temper. He made a double-bogey with the same demeanor he had when the par putts were falling. The secret game was all tied up.
Then, on 15, I missed a par putt. Walkup made his. He was one up again.
On the 16th, we both managed pars while the talk of the foursome turned to the economy. The consensus was that it would be OK.
The mayor chaired this talk and I glimpsed the man who asked the questions and took in the information. He was professionally optimistic yet cautious.
Walkup’s tee shot on 17 caught the top row of the stone wall and bounced back in the water. Not even a grunt of disappointment. Another double bogey for him, a bogey for me, and we were tied going to 18.
My tee shot hit a tree. The mayor hammered his down the middle. Game over. I surrendered in my private game with the mayor.
We engaged in the customary handshaking. My smile was genuine. It was followed by smiles and friendly handshakes at various events over the years.
There are good men in this world, men of knowledge, experience, and character. Bob Walkup was one of them.
