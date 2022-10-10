Tucson Opinion: Abortion common ground

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

It appears that abortion will be a topic of discussion for the foreseeable future. The many letters and articles printed about this topic seem to be talking past each other. The pro-abortion crowd argues for the woman’s right to choose to bring a fetus to term. The anti-abortion crowd argues that killing a fetus is killing a human life.

Is there common ground? Let’s look more closely at the anti-abortion arguments as they are often presented.

First is the idea that science says human life begins at conception. It does not. Science says nothing about when an individual human life begins. This is, in fact, a religious belief and differs from one religion to another. To define the start of human life in law is to put religious beliefs into the law which is a violation of the First Amendment to the Constitution.

Next is the observation that conception creates a unique string of DNA. To argue that this constitutes the start of a human life is silly. DNA is only a set of instructions for creating a new organism. DNA is no more that organism than a cookbook recipe is a finished meal. The DNA will only become a human being if it is allowed to develop in a suitable environment and is given the necessary ingredients. The only place this can happen is in a woman’s womb. To require a woman to allow her womb to be used for someone else’s purposes is a violation of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.

Another argument is that abortion is killing future Shakespeares and Einsteins. The reality is that a child birthed by a mother who doesn’t want it and can’t afford it is most likely to become a criminal or some other drag on society. It is in society’s best interest for women to only birth children who are wanted and who can be properly raised to adulthood.

Finally, the anti-abortion crowd will sometimes ask “Aren’t you glad your mother didn’t abort you?” This is a silly question. Of course I’m glad. But my mother wanted me and could afford to raise me. Perhaps the question should be posed to those who commit suicide.

Because the start of a human life is undefined, the most logical compromise between those who think of abortion as a woman’s health issue and those who think of it as murder is the point at which the fetus can survive outside the mother’s womb. And this was the compromise that we lived with for some 50 years. Unfortunately, that compromise has now been broken. The debate resumes. Will we be able to reach another compromise? You tell me.