Tucson Opinion: ACC's Lea Márquez Peterson gets a do-over on Arizona clean energy

A few weeks ago, I wrote here that I hoped to see the Arizona Corporation Commission finally approve the energy rules that would bring Arizona’s clean energy standards into the modern era.
This would require the leadership of the Commission Chair, former Tucson business leader Lea Márquez Peterson, who has said she supports a transition to clean energy.
But my hopes were dashed during the Commission meeting as I watched her first agree to add an amendment to the rules that would add more months of delay, and then agree to an amendment that gutted the entire rules package by changing the proposed standards to goals.
The full package, thus weakened, failed to pass the final vote.
Anyone can set goals. I can set a goal for Arizona to achieve 100% clean energy by 2050. Or Tucson Electric Power can set its own goals to achieve that even sooner for itself. But goals are entirely without teeth, and can be easily reversed by the next person in charge.
Standards, backed by the authority of the Corporation Commission, will make sure that our regulated utilities are held accountable if they fail to achieve these benchmarks.
It is the job of regulators like the Arizona Corporation Commission to set binding standards that will ensure that our regulated utilities comply.
Márquez Peterson has indicated that she will bring the energy rules up for a vote again Wednesday. She says that she supports clean energy, but she claims that passing these standards will somehow benefit utilities at ratepayers’ expense.
To the contrary, utilities will have to invest in ratepayers in order to meet these standards, for example by offering rebates or other incentives for customers to install battery storage and make energy efficiency improvements for their homes.
Márquez Peterson should not support weakening the rules from standards to goals. THAT would be the true giveaway to utilities.
She also proposes an amendment for performance incentive mechanisms, and amendments to address costs.
These are good ideas worth discussing but are better adopted under a separate docket with appropriate time for public comment and expert analysis. This approach was suggested by Commissioner Anna Tovar and shows support for considering these ideas.
Now Márquez Peterson has another chance to show the leadership Arizona needs.
She can usher through the energy rules without any amendments, honor the years of work by the Commission staff and advocates, and bring Arizona into the future. Or she can again choose to weaken or further delay the rules, and leave us all eating dust — from worsening drought exacerbated by climate change.
Priya Sundareshan is an attorney and teaches the natural resources law clinic at the University of Arizona.