Tucson Opinion: ACC's Peterson wrong about energy

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In a recent Star op-ed, Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) chair Lea Marquez Peterson argued that the demands of citizens for more renewable energy are unrealistic and naive, that only by using a mix of coal, natural gas, nuclear and some renewables can we have electricity that is safe, reliable, and affordable.

Peterson is chair of the incredibly powerful five-member board of the ACC which regulates our utilities, but she is only one of five board members. In our next election, we will choose two candidates for seats on the board of the ACC. We must choose candidates who are knowledgeable about technological changes in renewable energy that have created greater reliability and declining cost. We must ask: Is Ms. Peterson correct that safe, reliable, and affordable electricity requires new nuclear power plants and continued use of fossil fuels? Can safe, reliable, and less expensive energy come from renewable sources? Should the ACC board require that change?

Fossil fuels aren’t safe. Burning coal harms human health as it releases sulfur dioxide and nitrous oxide, which worsens smog, asthma, and other diseases. It adds planet-warming carbon dioxide to an already overburdened atmosphere, thereby increasing the severity of wildfires, hurricanes, drought, and soil degradation. Leaks from production and storage of natural gas send methane, a gas 80 times more planet-warming than carbon dioxide, into the atmosphere. Small, modular nuclear reactors may (or may not) be safe; we don’t know, and getting them deployed would be a long, slow and expensive process. We need far more immediate solutions.

Is the continued use of fossil fuels necessary because renewables aren’t reliable? That argument rests on the twin beliefs that renewable energy isn’t constant and can’t be stored. Those beliefs are false. Off-shore wind turbines utilize near-constant ocean winds, and land-based wind turbines already power vast areas of the United States. In 2021, Texas natural gas plants and natural gas pipelines froze and left customers with no way to heat their homes, hardly supporting the idea that fossil fuel is the most reliable way to produce electricity. Arizona sunshine is a near-constant source of power and that power can be stored in utility-scale batteries or other proven means of storage. That technology is already available; it just must be scaled up. It is simply not true that renewables can’t be reliable.

Are fossil fuels and nuclear the most affordable sources of energy? History tells us that they are not. Fossil fuel cost is volatile, as anyone who has purchased gasoline knows. It is subject to massive disruption as winds of political change blow across the planet. Natural gas prices have quadrupled in the last year. Nuclear power plants have a history of huge cost overruns. Deploying new ones would require years of permitting, review by citizen groups and constant changes to design. It is akin to a firefighter saying in 10 years, he will have a better way to put out a fire burning down your house.

While fossil fuels have gotten more expensive, the cost of solar energy has declined by 86% in 10 years; a fall so dramatic that building a new power plant powered by solar is cheaper than buying just the fuel for a plant powered by natural gas.

Meanwhile, the sun continues to shine, and the wind continues to blow. Its supply chain has not been disrupted.

Peterson’s argument is wrong on safety, reliability, and affordability. The ACC can require greater use of safer, more reliable, and more affordable renewable energy. Citizens can ensure that by voting for the two ACC candidates, Lauren Kuby and Sandra Kennedy, who favor that approach. If we do so, we can have better health and environmental benefits as well as safe and reliable energy whose costs are declining. Our future is at the ballot box.