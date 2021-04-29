Tucson Opinion: After life in a pandemic, a new day is near

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
On the eve of my second Pfizer vaccine dose, I marvel at the extent to which my life has changed in the past year. Yet, every day is monotonously similar, like Bill Murray in Groundhog Day, or “blursday,” as someone else described it.
My thoughts have run the gambit from fearful, to curious, to hopeful, a rollercoaster as varied as the Arizona weather in the spring.
I didn’t do what many did. No major cleaning projects or bread baking. In fact, my activity level waned. My creativity was practically nonexistent, not a good sign for an aspiring writer.
My husband and I developed a routine to stay safe. It is that routine that gave us comfort. We awaken at the same time every morning, take an hourlong walk, eat breakfast and complete household chores.
After lunch, we watch television or read. Then it’s time for an afternoon walk and dinner preparation. We have not been to a restaurant since February of 2020. Good thing we are decent cooks.
The grocery store became a tension-filled excursion, going early on Monday mornings to avoid the crowds. As the daughter of an independent grocer, shopping for food is my thing, looking for bargains, reading labels to get products with the best ingredients.
It was never a chore, but a joy. That disappeared. Donning my double masks and gloves, I entered the store in battle mode, avoiding people in the aisles whenever possible and throwing familiar items in the cart as quickly as I could.
Yes, I could have had the groceries delivered, but that seemed more of a chore than it was worth. I did order some hard-to-find items. When the toilet paper shortage was in full swing, I was elated to order a case of commercial stuff from a big-box store, even if it didn’t fit on the toilet paper holder. Amazon became our friend.
As a retired teacher, I empathized with my colleagues who were still working. I could not imagine having to teach a Zoom lesson. I have used Zoom twice, once to meet up with my friends with whom I used to teach, and once at Christmas, to open presents together with our grown sons.
It is the contact with others that I miss the most. When we see our neighbors across the street, and they approach us too closely, we find ourselves backing up, like they are poison. Don’t they know there is a pandemic out there?
In a few weeks, I will celebrate my second pandemic birthday. Last year our neighbors walked by with a large decorated birthday greeting poster. I waved to them through our front window.
Why have we been so careful? My husband has had heart issues the past several years. Given the way COVID-19 attacks the heart, we must be careful. I cannot wait to regain some degree of normalcy, but how does one dispense with the fear?
I want to go to a restaurant. I want to hug my sons. It has been over a year, and they live in the same town. When we visit, it is briefly, and they stand in the driveway, with masks on.
My sons will get their second vaccine shots soon. Like Punxsutawney Phil, I will emerge from my sanctuary to greet a new day very soon.
Laura Steele is a retired high school teacher and aspiring writer.