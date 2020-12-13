Tucson Opinion: America must forgive its founders' pasts

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Each of us probably regrets some past shameful behavior. Presumably, we have atoned for our past misdeeds and have proceeded with clear consciences.
Recent unsettling disclosures about Johns Hopkins, the man, the philanthropist and the slaver, have also included revelations of cruel and inhumane behavior by other admired past American forefathers who also owned slaves. We cannot undo such abhorrent parts of the American past.
However, we can and must atone for their misdeeds as, also, we recognize that all humans have frailties. Records of human misdeeds since biblical days serve to remind us of human weaknesses and fallacies. Hopefully, these historical revelations will serve to encourage us to strive to do better in our lives.
Slavery, a heinous crime, was practiced around the world in those terrible past times. Slave trade was not just an American sin. Neither was it just a Southern misdeed.
With his Emancipation Proclamation, Abraham Lincoln led America out of slavery. His sagacious action changed facts on the ground. However, his enlightened leadership was hardly enough to change the vitriol in too many American hearts.
Sadly, American racism and bigotry, much of it born of the slavery era, continue to rage on to this very day. It is time for us to reach into the depths of our souls and to strive to convert such destructive emotions to constructive ends.
We should deplore the disgusting slave trade which shanghaied innocent Africans and dragged them in chains to America’s shores. But, we should not overlook how much American society has benefited from and should be grateful for the invaluable contributions by our Black brethren to the worlds of art, music, literature and science.
We need to offer forgiveness in our hearts for America’s forefathers who, for whatever reason, sinned as humans do as they engaged in the heinous practice of slavery. They’re gone. Instead, remember them for their good deeds that have led to a better and stronger America.
We should not try to eradicate all evidence of them. Destroying monuments to those who labored with laudable intentions serves no constructive purpose. Removing their names from our cities, buildings and institutions may serve to temporarily soothe irrationally fired up angry souls.
However, such emotional outbursts merely serve to cheat us of our memories of the benefits our forefathers bestowed upon American society. Instead, let us forgive them their misdeeds and honor the benefits they have bequeathed to us. We should redirect our energies and zeal to strive to eradicate the poisonous racism and bigotry that threaten to consume us with life destroying hatred.
As for reparations, no amount of money could ever be enough to wash away the sins of our forefathers. Gold and riches lack the magic to heal the scars of endless decades of poverty and degradation. Our Black friends and neighbors may enjoy a moment of glee as if they had won the lottery but such moments may fade as they return to lives relatively unchanged.
Rather, let us bear witness to our shame. Let us endeavor to atone for the past pain, suffering and indignities we Americans have inflicted upon our Black brothers and sisters. Let us bend every effort to squelch the consuming flames of hatred, bigotry and tribalism.
We should act to eliminate such destructive heat. We should replace that enmity with soothingly cool and sincere assurances to those previously ill-served. It is time for us to warrant that they, too, will be able to receive and to enjoy the full respect and freedom of opportunity that the rest of us enjoy. That, in the final analysis, is the American way.
Paul Morton Ganeles is a retired CPA.
