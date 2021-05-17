Tucson Opinion: Americans must be 'insane'

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
A wise person once wrote: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”
Americans must be insane.
The United States had a presence in Nicaragua from 1912 and stayed until 1933. The United States then backed the Somoza family dictatorship until it was overthrown in 1979 by the left-wing Sandinistas. The United States then supplied the opposition with arms to overthrow the government. Does anyone still remember the Iran-Contra affair?
Our government spent time, money and lives for what? Sandinista leader Daniel Ortega is still president of Nicaragua.
When the U.S. entered Vietnam, the local population had already kicked the French out. Obviously, our country had expected better results. After about seven years, millions of dollars and over 53,000 lives later we left Vietnam.
The local tribes in Afghanistan had defeated the English and defeated the Russians after a 10-year war with assistance from our government. Now, after 20 years, it appears as though the U.S. will also be pulling out of Afghanistan. Different countries invading, but similar results.
Over the years our government has also interfered in other countries’ politics with a belief that the freedom and democratic forms of government should be the goal of every country in the world.
In 2003, our government overthrew the tyrannical government of Saddam Hussein in Iraq. Instead of a democracy like the U.S. hoped, it led to the rise of the Islamic State group and the rise of radical Islam.
The U.S. then overthrew Moammar Gadhafi in Libya, the result being civil war.
I think socialism is being taught favorably in our school system. Supporters point out how well Sweden is doing on the world stage.
I would like to point out the history of socialism. Karl Marx, a German, wrote the communist manifesto in 1848. Vladimir Lenin put the idea to practical use after the Bolshevik revolution in 1917. Lenin invented the phrase “dictatorship of the proletariat.” He discovered that workers would not rise in rebellion unless they were led.
Russia exported socialism to Eastern Europe after WWII.
The Berlin Wall and socialism ended in Eastern Europe in 1989.
In the late 1960s we had race riots from Selma, Alabama, to Detroit to Los Angeles. After the riots we had affirmative action and integration. Fifty years later, we are back to having protests about race.
Our country appears to make the same mistakes over and over and expect different results.
We are insane.
Thomas Wenzel lives in Tucson.