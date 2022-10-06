Tucson Opinion: Arizona Congressional leadership standing up for patients

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

While large pieces of legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act often grab the headlines, it’s easy to forget that there is still the regular business of more targeted bills that must make their way to the president’s desk.

One such bill received major momentum when our U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema signed on as a sponsor of the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act. She joined our other U.S. Senator, Mark Kelly, and five bipartisan members of the U.S. House in endorsing this impactful legislation that would ensure Medicare is able to provide coverage for early cancer detection tools. Luckily, we here in Arizona can count on our leaders to come through when it comes to promoting and leading on issues like this that affect Arizonans.

The Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act enjoys wide bipartisan support from nearly 290 co-sponsors between the House and Senate. The reason is simple: One of the best ways we can help save lives is by catching cancer at an early stage. The Multi-Cancer Early Detection Consortium has stated that cancer death rates have fallen by 33% over the past three decades due in part to advances in therapy, prevention and screenings.

Currently, there are only five screenings for cancer that are commonly accessible to Medicare beneficiaries. These screenings have saved countless lives and will continue to do so. But as with all things biotech, the advancements keep on coming, and the FDA is evaluating an exciting generation of tests that would be able to screen for many cancers at once through a minimally invasive blood draw. But we will need a roadmap in place for these tests to have the greatest impact on at-risk populations, or else those who need them most won’t get coverage for up to a decade or more.

That is where the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act comes in. This legislation will allow Medicare to cover these technologies once they are approved by the FDA. Many of these testing methods are at various stages of study and trials, but the outlook for these new technologies is very bright. That means more cancers will be caught early, and treatment can start more quickly for cancers that previously would have gone unnoticed or untested.

The legislation, while it has broad support, still has to get through the gauntlet that is Congress. But I am hopeful that with Sen. Sinema, Sen. Kelly and the rest of our delegation’s assistance, this life-saving legislation will get across the finish line and reach the president’s desk.