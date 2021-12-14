Tucson Opinion: Artificial Christmas trees simply can't beat the real thing

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I learned something shocking the other day, the kind of thing to shake your faith in fellow Americans.
No, not that some ridiculous percentage of us persists in believing, against all available evidence, that the election was stolen. More shocking than that.
According to an Associated Press story, 75% to 80% of Americans have artificial Christmas trees.
Really?
If you had asked me before reading that article the statistics on artificial trees I would have guessed something like 15-20 percent. Sure, I see the artificial trees in stores and advertised in catalogs. I see how (for a fancy price) you can get one you have to get close to to tell it’s a fake. Some even come pre-decorated, to save you that tiresome chore.
But as a traditionalist when it comes to the centerpiece of Christmas, I would have said that, though an unfortunate tendency, fake trees were limited to a small minority of Christmas cynics, the party of Scrooge before the ghostly visits.
The artificial tree is profoundly unclear on the concept. The whole idea of a traditional Christmas tree is to get a piece of real nature in the house, shedding needles, pitch-sticky hands and all. But also the wonderful smell.
An artificial tree, no matter how artfully crafted, is still a fake.
I admit I have the same problem with the new hamburger fakes. Even if it’s a great fake, the knowledge that it’s a fake (compiled and obsessed over by chemists) is an essential part of the experience of it and, for me, makes it considerably less appetizing.
And I’m sensitive to the big push to replace our intelligence, such as it is, with computerized artificial intelligence.
Oh, I can hear the objections: How real is the tree that was raised somewhere on a commercial farm, trussed, bundled, trucked to the fate of two weeks as a Christmas decoration?
Moreover, in recent times all the trees are enhanced pre-market with cosmetic surgery, clipped to the classic sexy shape to compete with the fakes. How real is that?
Alas, it’s true, gone are the days of creative shaping in the home. Of voting on the least scraggly side to face the room. Of learning to love the incorrigibly homely tree.
And yet for some of us, a dwindling minority apparently, as we strap the over-priced item to the top of the car, drag it into the house, shedding as it goes, and wrestle it into the stand, the distinction is clear and crucial.
An artificial tree at any price has about as much relation to the real thing as a virtual TV screen fire. Try warming your backside on that.
Brent Harold is a writer and former English professor. Email him at kinnacum@gmail.com.