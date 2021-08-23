Tucson Opinion: Battling COVID after vaccine

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
As I sit at my keyboard, I’m battling COVID-19 despite receiving two vaccinations earlier this year. I can’t imagine the suffering and/or death for those unprotected.
I’m 83 years old and perhaps susceptible to all kinds of illness. Luckily, I’ve been healthy. Over the weekend, I felt poorly and by Monday night I was really sick. As it turns out, the next day I felt much better, just feeling lethargic and a mild cough. It felt no worse than a mild flu. I didn’t have to see a doctor. I was thankful.
I stopped for lunch at a well-known restaurant in Tucson last Thursday. About thirty people plus takeouts came into the eatery. I entered into the restaurant wearing a mask but if anyone was wearing a mask I didn’t see them. I took my mask off to eat and left. I can’t think of any other place like that. (And don’t get me started on masks.)
The two original vaccinations are doing their job, although nothing is perfect. “We could have done a much better job at setting realist expectations for this vaccine,” said Paul A. Offit, a pediatrician and vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “And I think that hurt us. Because I think people get disappointed. They think the vaccine isn’t working.”
Amesh Adaljas, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security said new infection should be expected “because vaccines are not bug zappers. They are not force fields. The goal of the vaccines was to make breakthrough infectious clinically inconsequential, and that’s what we are doing.”
Granted, some people have symptoms that floor them but others don’t need medical care. I fit in the latter those affected.
“Delta (variance) has high prevalence in the U.S. and has moderate impact on vaccine effectiveness. The vaccines are likely to still provide protection against severe disease,” Heather Scobie, a member of the Center for Disease and Control Preservations’ Covid-19 Response Team
In July, research teams at the Mayo Clinic Health System found that Pfizer’s vaccination dropped 42 percent in effectiveness and Moderna 76 percent. (Perhaps that’s why my wife, Marilyn, who took Moderna hasn’t been affected, while I had Pfizer.) Both vaccines kept hospitalization at a 75 percent. No statistics are available whether anyone who had the two vaccines died.
More than 636,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus and about 169 million people have been vaccinated so far. A lot of people, mostly from the South and scattered states, fall short in the number shots given out.
My point? If I can I’ll be the first in line for the booster shot in September. The vaccine carries no guarantee I can escape a second infection, although it should be even milder.
That’s life today with the delta variant exploding. Studies should that virtually all new infections now involve the variant. The variant is considered twice as transmissible as the earlier virus, so those unprotected need to get in line right with me.
James Johnson is a retired journalism professor at the University of Arizona and the Arizona Daily Star.