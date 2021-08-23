Tucson Opinion: Battling COVID after vaccine

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As I sit at my keyboard, I’m battling COVID-19 despite receiving two vaccinations earlier this year. I can’t imagine the suffering and/or death for those unprotected.

I’m 83 years old and perhaps susceptible to all kinds of illness. Luckily, I’ve been healthy. Over the weekend, I felt poorly and by Monday night I was really sick. As it turns out, the next day I felt much better, just feeling lethargic and a mild cough. It felt no worse than a mild flu. I didn’t have to see a doctor. I was thankful.

I stopped for lunch at a well-known restaurant in Tucson last Thursday. About thirty people plus takeouts came into the eatery. I entered into the restaurant wearing a mask but if anyone was wearing a mask I didn’t see them. I took my mask off to eat and left. I can’t think of any other place like that. (And don’t get me started on masks.)

The two original vaccinations are doing their job, although nothing is perfect. “We could have done a much better job at setting realist expectations for this vaccine,” said Paul A. Offit, a pediatrician and vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “And I think that hurt us. Because I think people get disappointed. They think the vaccine isn’t working.”