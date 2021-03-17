Tucson Opinion: Biden needs America's voices to help enact his agenda

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
America dodged a bullet last November when we elected Joe Biden to be our president. An overwhelming majority of us recognized Biden as the seasoned public servant with the experience and steady hand to put an end to and to reverse the extravagant damage the prior administration had wreaked.
Unfortunately, Biden’s Democratic Party failed to support him with a sufficient majority in either house of Congress to assure him the ability to move his agenda. The purpose of this op-ed is to remind readers of this dilemma and to urge them to recognize the unique necessity that they maintain maximum campaign levels of support for Biden and his agenda to help him overcome his disadvantages in Congress.
This is not the time to relax or to ease up in all of our daily contributions (not necessarily just financial) to support Biden in every possible way — big and small. Every Biden supporter must bend every effort to enable him to overcome daunting odds against his agenda and the daily vicious attacks his opponents are bound to launch against him.
Biden has the potential to be the greatest president since FDR, but he can’t do it on his own. We are on the cusp of a great American renaissance and an economic boom that will benefit the neediest among us. It’s going to take herculean efforts from every supporter to make it happen.
We’re weary both from a year of the pandemic and, likely, more virus difficulties to come before we quell it and from four years during which the positive structures of our government were shattered. But we dare not pause because the needs are too great.
We’ve elected a gifted and inspired leader. We need to spare nothing to assure his success. Our political leaders need to assure that every voter in their electorate knows the full extent of what Biden is doing to benefit each one of them.
We need to assure that folks on Main Street are aware of our needs and how the Biden agenda addresses them so they will be enthusiastic to vote for and promote his agenda.
Biden’s party must contrive slogans and TV blurbs that sell his agenda in this constant grassroots struggle to win votes and to neutralize myths, conspiracy falsehoods and distortions expected from his opponents. We must insure that people understand the stark differences between socialism and an enlightened progressive society under Biden leadership.
We dare not be the silent majority so our friends and neighbors know the dear price they’ll pay for an uninformed and wasted vote. We are in the initial skirmishes of what promises to be a prolonged and vicious conflagration to assure that truth and democratic principles prevail when the smoke clears.
Look at some items that need to be on the to do list: climate change, immigration, voting rights, fair labor standards and a living wage, renewed and expanded infrastructure projects, unfettered access to quality health care at a reasonable cost and reasonable controls over weapons which may include licensing as required for automobiles.
There’s also the need to assure the fiscal soundness of Social Security, Medicare and the many pension plans underwater, and to make more equitable tax policies.
Add to the above the need to restrain and control radical domestic terrorists, policing reforms and improvements, cleaning up pollution from the past and also current environmental hazards and, for those of us in the desert, ameliorating Western drought problems.
This is not the time to practice counterpunching. Rather, Biden supporters must take the battle to his opponents to shatter their myths, conspiracy theories and lies. Biden supporters need to sell progressive benefits to a nation starved for attention to potholes as well as to big issues.
Paul Morton Ganeles is a retired hospital CFO, U.S. agency chairman and CPA.