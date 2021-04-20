Tucson Opinion: Biden should recognize the Armenian genocide

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
As the Biden administration works to restore the global standing of the United States, human rights remain a priority issue. But in order to effectively lead by example, President Biden should officially affirm the Armenian genocide, the first genocide of the 20th century and an historical fact that continues to be denied by the Turkish government.
In October and December 2019 respectively, both chambers of the U.S. Congress overwhelmingly adopted Armenian genocide resolutions that recognized the massacre of 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turkish authorities, between 1915 and 1923, as genocide.
It’s high time that the executive branch follows suit.
President Biden acknowledged the Armenian genocide a number of times while serving as a U.S. senator from Delaware. He also stated during his April 24 Remembrance Day remarks last year that: “It is particularly important to speak these words and commemorate this history at a moment when we are reminded daily of the power of truth, and of our shared responsibility to stand against hate — because silence is complicity.”
It was that silence during the Armenian genocid that cost the lives of 1.5 million Christian Armenians. It was that silence that allowed other despotic regimes to continue the cycle of genocide. And it was that silence that permitted Azerbaijan and Turkey to destabilize the South Caucasus region, unchecked, by waging a brutal war against the Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh last fall.
Affirming the Armenian genocide will not only set a strong tone of intolerance towards mass atrocities, but it will also honor the memory of the victims and the survivors, who found refuge in the U.S., became successful and civic-minded citizens, and positively impacted our country for the greater good.
My father was born in Dikranagerd (present-day Diyarbakir, Turkey) in 1917, and, as an infant, escaped the Armenian genocide with his parents. They fled to Aleppo, Syria and continued on to Beirut, Marseilles and Paris, before finally arriving on the shores of Ellis Island in 1920. The family settled in Jersey City, New Jersey, where my grandfather worked as a tailor.
My father, a talented singer, served in World War II and participated in the Battle of Normandy. After the war, he attended The Juilliard School on the GI Bill and eventually became a professor of music at the University of Arizona.
My grandparents and entire family were grateful to start a new life in the America, and they dedicated themselves to serving the country that allowed them to rebuild their lives after escaping unspeakable tragedy. Like countless others before and after them, they wove themselves into the multicultural fabric of America.
It’s time for President Biden to stay true to his documented record of Armenian Genocide affirmation, his campaign pledges, and his stated policy for the U.S. to elevate the importance of human rights around the world — a policy that aligns with our country’s values and guiding principles.
Peter Akmajian lives in Tucson and is a partner at the law firm of Schmidt, Sethi & Akmajian.