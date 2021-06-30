Tucson Opinion: 'Big Labor' bill threatens construction industry, homeowners

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Some members of Congress are pushing for problematic changes to federal labor law through the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act. If they are successful, it would hurt Arizona’s construction industry and labor market, threaten local workers and businesses, and inflate home construction costs. That is why we should be thanking our Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, who have not officially signed onto the PRO Act.
This legislation — being pushed by Big Labor — contains dozens of sweeping labor law revisions that would create new compliance and liability costs, undermining the ability of local builders and construction firms to do business. Southern Arizona’s home builders are deeply concerned about the impact this bill could have on our industry and local communities.
The anti-business, anti-worker PRO Act would redefine what it means for a company to be counted as a “joint employer,” which is essentially when two or more business entities share employer responsibilities over the same employee. The PRO Act would vastly expand the criteria that determines whether a business is a joint employer, making employers liable for the labor practices of contractors, subcontractors and third-party vendors. That would only pile new costs on top of local business owners while making it harder to hire a talented workforce.
At the same time, this legislation would also make it much harder for a worker to count as an independent contractor by applying a failed policy from California to national labor law. This “ABC” standard to determine whether a worker is an employee or independent contractor would result in many Arizonans who currently work independently losing that status as well as the freedom that comes with it.
These changes would decimate the construction industry that is so important to our economy. Further, by disrupting relationships between construction firms and contractors, subcontractors, and the entire vendor supply chain, the PRO Act would make it even more difficult to provide affordable housing.
Additionally, the PRO Act would strip employers and their employees of some basic rights during the union-organizing process. Despite its name, this legislation would take away employees’ freedom of choice in union elections by forcing them to vote for or against unionization by signing a card in front of organizers and coworkers. It would also require employers to give union officials the private, personal information of their employees — including phone number and address — further violating workers’ rights.
Let’s encourage Senators Sinema and Kelly to continue fighting to protect Arizona’s right-to-work status — which this bill would completely erase — and help ensure a strong residential construction industry that can create local jobs, power local economies, and support stronger Arizona communities. The best way to do that is by opposing the PRO Act.
David Godlewski is the president of the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association, an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders. He works extensively on local, state and federal policy for the home building industry.