Tucson Opinion: Bringing back neighborhood history through rainwater harvesting

One hundred feet below territorial adobes and Hohokam pithouses in the Old Fort Lowell Neighborhood water moves slowly toward the confluence of the Pantano and Tanque Verde, just out of reach of thirsty roots of old velvet mesquite trees. These mesquites are remnants of grand mesquite bosques that once dominated bottomlands along Tucson’s washes and rivers.
Living for several centuries, velvet mesquites are true elders in the Tucson Basin. Biological communities characterized by these trees, however, continue to decline throughout the basin due to groundwater depletion, including below the source area for the gravity-fed Corbett Irrigation Ditch in the Rillito Valley.
Built about 155 years ago during the 1860s, this acequia (irrigation ditch in Spanish) was probably among the first Euro-American canal systems built to use underflow to irrigate crops in the valley. It is also the last remaining one, and until 10 or 15 years ago flowed most of the year. Today it no longer flows.
The Old Fort Lowell Neighborhood (OFLN) is just one Tucson neighborhood seeking to preserve a significant part of its historical character by restoring the Corbett Irrigation Ditch and rejuvenating the velvet mesquite communities and other native habitats that lined its banks. The neighborhood is particularly well-poised to be an example as it prepares plans to bring back the ditch’s gravity-fed flows.
Underneath the northeastern part of the neighborhood, a shallow, impermeable subsurface layer provides an opportunity for groundwater to be raised close to the surface of the wash bed.
Raising groundwater levels will allow infiltration of water into gathering boxes at the head of the ditch. Achieving this is possible if neighbors and businesses in the area commit to changing landscaping practices.
By educating ourselves in how to integrate water harvesting practices to reduce well pumping, and by increasing our appreciation and understanding of native soil, water and biological systems and how they work in our landscapes, we can raise groundwater levels and increase near-surface availability of water in the landscapes.
We already know that most native plants and historically meaningful landscapes, beginning a year or so after they are established, can thrive using relatively little groundwater.
We also know that tapping prehistoric subsurface waters that have been used to irrigate our landscape plants and lawns, can be greatly reduced using simple harvesting methods for rainwater runoff from roofs, stormwater as it flows off streets and through yards, and grey water from laundry machines and showers.
Thus, by integrating the harvesting of rainwater, stormwater and grey water it is possible to reduce, if not eliminate, the need for pumping and thereby depleting groundwater.
The resulting landscapes will never look like manicured golf courses, that is not their nature. They will, however, become rich, diverse, biological communities with their native soils, velvet mesquite and associated native plants, insects and other wildlife that look and operate ecologically much like they did prior to their degradation and destruction.
Bringing back into our landscapes such ecological systems will, nevertheless, require a change in aesthetic appreciation and changes in how we maintain our yards.
Yards cleared of native plants (considered to be “weeds”) and replaced with manicured, blower-cleaned gravel, combined with singular, isolated and heavily pruned shrubs do not support water conservation as is commonly believed.
Sun-drenched, hot gravel, without mulch or organic plant material, encourages rapid rainwater evaporation. Heavily pruned plants provide less shade and require more water. This lethal combination reduces rainwater infiltration into the soil. This also interferes with water movement through the soil into waterways, while requiring more groundwater for landscaping.
The beauty of the challenges facing our creeks and rivers, especially the Corbett Irrigation Ditch and its associated mesquite communities, is that while people are responsible for the problems of declining water tables, reducing surface flows and subsequent losses of mesquite forests, people can also be responsible for solving those same problems.
The Fort Lowell Historic District Advisory Board is partnering with OFLN residents, the Watershed Management Group, Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation and The Gregory School to restore historical flow in the Corbett Irrigation Ditch and to rejuvenate historical velvet mesquite biological communities along the ditch’s course.
Find out how you can make a difference. More information at https://preservetucson.org/ and www.watershedmg.org.
Barry Spicer and Colleen Sackheim have lived within and been associated with historical environmental and cultural activities in the Old Fort Lowell Neighborhood and the Fort Lowell Historic Zone for a total of more than 120 years.