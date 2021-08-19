Tucson Opinion: Carbon fee and dividend is best way to combat climate change

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The climate crisis is here. Yearslong drought means any lightning strike could trigger an explosive wildfire. Multiple years of meager mountain snowfall threatens our lakes, streams, and CAP water allotment while Lake Mead, which supplies most of our drinking water, is at 37% of its capacity, an all-time low. From June 12 to June 17, Tucson experienced daily record temperatures causing agencies in both Tucson and Pima County to work closely with both aid groups and the federal government to open cooling centers and to identify shelters throughout Pima county.
We must reduce greenhouse gases using our most potent tool — the free market. Our congressional representatives have seen the wisdom of this approach and have introduced legislation which are in the House and Senate now. House Resolution 2307, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act and the Senate bills 685, America’s Clean Future Fund, and 2085, Save Our Future Act, would all would impose a fee on the carbon in fossil fuels, rebate some or all of the proceeds to American households, and place a tariff on goods imported from countries that are not working to halt climate change. This approach has support from U.S. businesses, faith leaders, conservatives and progressives, environmentalists and over 3,000 economists. The House bill (HR2307) currently has 77 co-sponsors. While bi-partisan congressional support has been difficult to find in these fractious times, many conservative leaders including Henry Paulson, James Baker, Mitt Romney and others support a carbon price. A carbon fee and dividend will drive innovation, protect the poor and encourage international adoption of similar programs. It is the most effective, durable, and fairest way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
In an economy where fossil fuels are everywhere, a carbon fee would have greater impact than targeted regulations. Multiple studies show that a fee of $15 per ton rising annually $10 per ton could rapidly reduce emissions by 50% below 1990 levels and help us to reach net zero emissions by 2050. Because the fees start modestly but increase in a manner that is both predictable and steady, they will give individuals and businesses time to adjust. As prices rise, businesses will invest in clean energy and efficiency while the rebates will protect less fortunate individuals and families from economic harm.
The rebated revenue fee would be substantial. A Pima County family of four would receive $3,500 annually in ten years. Sixty-six percent of Arizona households, especially lower income households, will come out ahead and another 22% will experience negligible increased costs. Over time, cleaner air, greater innovation, and a more vibrant economy will increasingly be seen as essential, ensuring the plan will endure.
While a carbon fee and dividend would be both effective and durable, its greatest strength may be that it is fair. For many years the cost of breathing dirty air and living in areas without adequate parks and trees has fallen largely on lower income Americans. Removing toxic smokestacks will lead to cleaner air and water and will have a particularly dramatic impact on the lives of the poor, the young, and the elderly. Businesses will also experience benefits. Because the fee is predictable, gradual, and imposes the same cost on imports, it has gained support from major U.S. corporations like Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola, and IBM. The Business Roundtable, which represents America’s largest corporations, endorses it.
The people of Pima County expect their congressional leaders to protect them from the threats and damages of climate change, but it is up to us to let them know how we feel! Please tell Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly to make certain that carbon pricing is in any budget package, including reconciliation. Then, ask your representatives in the House: Raúl Grijalva, Ann Kirkpatrick, or Tom O’Halleran, to co-sponsor HR 2307. The time to act is now.
Mike Carran is co-leader of the Tucson chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby. Rex Scott is Pima County District 1 supervisor.