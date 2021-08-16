Tucson Opinion: Citizen leader of 2006 RTA plan process invites healthy dialogue

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Before mid-2026, the Regional Transportation Authority will return to Pima County voters to seek support for the next 20-year RTA plan. While that date may seem distant, the RTA needs to bring a plan to the public early enough to ensure public support for continuous regional transportation improvements that will be funded by the RTA’s countywide sales tax.
Hearing recent conversations by the city of Tucson about seeking weighted voting on the RTA Board instead of the more regionally focused one-vote-per-member now in place is concerning to me.
Katie Dusenberry and I were volunteer co-chairs of the original RTA citizens’ advisory committee in 2005. I’ll never forget the wise leadership shown by the city and county when they agreed to accept the same voting power as the other jurisdictions, as part of asking the state to give us regional authority to enhance our transportation future. It was a critical step in breaking through the factionalism that had caused every prior city or county transportation election to fail. The RTA was a real example of governments working together with community groups of all types from throughout our region in a detailed, two-year process to develop the plan. It is why the plan contained roadways, transit, trails, wildlife linkages and safety components. We attempted to create real value for everyone and put as much detail as possible on the ballot for transparency, and to gain public support. The plan passed in every jurisdiction.
In the 2006 voter-approved plan, the city of Tucson was designated to receive 61% of RTA funding shown on the ballot. Recently, the final five-year RTA budget was approved. While the city may have a larger number of projects in the latter schedule, it’s important for the voting public to remember the 2006 RTA plan and schedule was unanimously endorsed by all governing bodies in the region including by the City of Tucson prior to placement on the ballot.
On the funding side of the RTA, approximately 62% of the RTA sales tax is collected within the city of Tucson. Many people who live outside of the city spend their money in the city limits where they work, shop and recreate. Both city and regional residents and visitors contribute to RTA revenues collected within the city.
When it comes to transportation, people cross jurisdictional boundaries for many reasons, but they don’t see those lines. The RTA was never the entire transportation plan for our region, it was on top of the plans already in place for each jurisdiction and was always meant to make it all work better for our entire region.
By using a regional public involvement process with the 2006 plan development, all our local jurisdictions are receiving their fair share of RTA funding, and I believe a public-driven process for a second plan will again lead to similar results. The trust lies with the public.
To date, the RTA has received proposed project lists from all members, except from the city of Tucson, for the next RTA plan. Once the RTA receives the new project list from the city this fall, the RTA citizens’ advisory committee can fully embark on drafting the next plan. After the RTA has a publicly vetted draft plan and budget, the city will have an opportunity to “sign off” on the proposed plan — just as it did in 2006 — before the new plan is placed on a future ballot.
If the next RTA plan is not approved, the region stands to lose more than $25 million annually in existing transit services alone managed by the city and another $75 million a year in other transportation improvements.
Healthy dialogue at all levels rather than divisive parochial demands for weighted voting will be essential to ensuring another successful plan initiative for all residents across the greater Tucson region.
Rick Myers is the former co-chair of the RTA citizens’ advisory committee that helped develop the 2006 voter-approved $2.1 billion regional transportation plan