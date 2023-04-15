The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Serious questions exist regarding safety on Tucson’s public transit, yet our city council spent 30 minutes on April 4 speaking as one, that fare-free bus policy must be made permanent, and scoffing at those voicing concerns. Council members dismissed us as “form letters,” or “people who I suspect don’t ride the bus,” and Mayor Romero in an interview with KVOA said questions about transit safety are “ludicrous,” “unsubstantiated,” and supported by “no data.” What are we to take from this litany of derogatory characterizations of constituents by our elected representatives?

Form letters?

First, I know the council received many non-form letters from Tucson residents and major business organizations in town. I have read several, and all included substantive concerns and supporting evidence. Where is the council’s reply to them?

And what about form letters? They are a tradition of political speech. That my own Council Member Dahl would sneer at me and more than 370 other people for expressing concerns this way is absurd.

Unsubstantiated?

The Star and elsewhere have reported violence and vandalism increasing since fare-free bus policy was implemented (e.g. assaults on bus drivers tripled between 2019 and 2022). Last year, Council Member Kozachik told KOLD that “by making the fares free for all, we are creating a free-for-all on the buses.” And while transit use had previously been improving, since free fares began, he was getting calls that buses are unclean and unsafe.

It is astounding hearing Kozachik’s serious concerns of a few months ago turn 180 degrees, now claiming that worried citizens “haven’t got a clue.” Yet he provided no alternative facts, only one anecdotal quote to support his lock-step agreement with Romero and Santa Cruz. To her credit, Council Member Santa Cruz asked city staff about safety at the discussion’s end, but the answer only gave me further pause. Staff reported (without specifics) that assaults are down in the first quarter of 2023, but mostly they discussed bus stop signage about proper rider behavior.

I am thrilled to hear that bus violence is down! But by how much? And can we watch to see if the trend continues for more than three months before enshrining a policy which is correlated with increasing violence for three years? Do we also agree that a lack of “Don’t Assault Your Bus Driver” signs is not a root cause of bus drivers being assaulted?

We want and deserve substantiated, evidence-based policy.

Ludicrous?

April 4’s council discussion was an echo chamber where factually supported opposition was met exclusively with snide derision. Mayor Romero is ludicrously uninformed when she goes on the news claiming there is “no data.” Has she not read the detailed survey (linked below) that Sun Tran produced just last August for the City of Tucson and Pima Association of Governments? It concluded that implementation of free fares was correlated with increasing riders “without a specific trip purpose” and that “staff felt unsafe at times due to some of these newer riders.”

Finally, to the fact-free claim that only people who don’t ride the bus oppose free fares: We are a one-car family, living in our midtown Tucson home. I ride my bike to work every day (I recently stopped and said hello to Kozachik on the Loop at Cactus), I have used the bus many times getting to and from client appointments. I am the non-car commuter Dahl says he wants more of, the business owner they say isn’t on the bus, the parent with young children. I am telling them problems that exist for me and others like me, but the council members apparently aren’t interested in listening. We should be choosing politicians who are.