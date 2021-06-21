Tucson Opinion: City shouldn't hike water rates on Pima County customers

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The city of Tucson’s plan to impose a rate differential on Tucson Water customers who live in unincorporated Pima County is unlikely to accomplish its stated goal of increasing annexation of unincorporated areas, violates an agreement between the city and Pima County and is contrary to the legislative intent of the Central Arizona Project.
The proposal discussed at mayor and council’s April 6 study session is to charge customers who live in unincorporated Pima County up to 30% more than customers who reside within Tucson city limits. Mayor and council adopted a Notice of Intention to consider the rate differential at a public hearing on June 8, 2021, with further study and a decision anticipated to be made at the June 22 meeting.
The principal stated purpose of increasing the cost of water to approximately 28% of Tucson Water’s customer base is to facilitate the annexation of property and residents into the city.
It is true the Tucson region loses between $40 and $50 million per year because a large percentage of Pima County residents live in unincorporated areas and Arizona’s formula for distributing revenue is based in part on the number of residents who live in incorporated areas. The city apparently believes that charging foothills residents more for water will make them willing to approve annexations and become residents of Tucson.
But will imposing discriminatory water rates on residents of unincorporated areas really create an incentive to approve annexations? Likely no, as long as Tucson’s election system virtually guarantees that foothills residents upon becoming part of the city would have no voice on the Tucson City Council.
Tucson is the only Arizona city that has partisan elections where candidates run in a ward-only primary but are elected citywide in a general election. Almost two-thirds of Tucson residents are registered Democrats. As a result, the council member representing an annexed Republican-leaning foothills area would be elected in a citywide general election by a largely Democratic voter base. Taxation without representation coupled with discriminatory water rates does not sound like a winning strategy for incentivizing annexation of unincorporated areas into the city.
The city’s proposal also violates a 1979 agreement between the city and the county whereby Tucson Water would provide water service to the entire region, and Pima County would handle wastewater. It diminishes regional cooperation on infrastructure issues.
A further justification for the rate differential is to create “water equity” since unincorporated areas typically use more water per household than city residents.
However, Tucson Water’s rate structure already charges customers exponentially more per cubic foot of water use as water use increases, which means that unincorporated customers who use more water currently subsidize Tucson Water’s infrastructure and rates payable by Tucson residents.
The city’s proposal also runs contrary to the legislative intent of the Central Arizona Project. The CAP is a 336-mile long federal project that makes Colorado River water available to approximately 80% of Arizona’s residents.
The CAP required bipartisan cooperation from Arizona legends like Mo Udall, Stewart Udall, Barry Goldwater and Dennis DeConcini. Contrary to Tucson’s claims, it does not “own” the water distributed by Tucson Water, most of which comes from the CAP water stored in aquifers located in unincorporated areas. Indeed, CAP water was brought to Southern Arizona to benefit the entire region and not just city of Tucson residents.
The city, which has complained bitterly about under representation in regional organizations providing transportation infrastructure like Pima Association of Governments and the Regional Transportation Authority, should not increase water rates on unrepresented residents of unincorporated areas simply because it can.
Ted Hinderaker is an attorney living in Tucson.