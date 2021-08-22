Tucson Opinion: Congress is broken; paying their staffers better would help

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:
We, as former members of Congress, know better than anyone that Congress is broken. Partisanship and outdated procedures have made it a legislative body far different from what our Founding Fathers envisioned. Congress no longer functions in a way that allows our representatives to come together and create policies that will protect, uplift and invest in this great nation.
We know that, at its core, Congress is still the world’s greatest example of representative democracy, embodying our most fundamental constitutional principles, but it has many inherent challenges.
Many point to polarization as a leading cause for the issues that plague today’s Congress. However, it is vital to point out that much of Congress’ dysfunction lies in the decades-old practices and structures that fail to consider the modern political environment. Which begs the question, how can we as constituents expect our elected officials to succeed on our behalf today while operating in a system last reformed when President Bill Clinton or, even worse, President Richard Nixon was in office?
Luckily, there is a path forward. Last Congress, the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress worked hard to identify 97 bipartisan reforms that encourage civility, boost congressional capacity and increase efficiency. Nearly half of these proposals were enacted last Congress through hard work and consensus-building across our political spectrum.
However, several important reforms still require action, including one we believe is essential to the continued success of our democracy: recruiting, developing and retaining top-notch congressional staff.
Congressional aides are valued members of the institution, and the 117th Congress provides another opportunity to treat them as such. The Select Committee has been tapped to continue their efforts under the pragmatic, reform-minded leadership of Representatives Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., and William Timmons, R-S.C., and will be examining this issue specifically.
No matter what you do for a living, you understand that organizational success starts with the team around you. From our experience, we know that congressional aides are what enable the Capitol to function. They work an average of 60 hours a week, often late into the night and over the weekend. They help representatives understand the complex issues they vote on, keep them connected with their constituents and maximize their productivity in Washington, D.C., and their districts.
These staffers are truly a cross-section of this country’s best and brightest, yet they make a fraction of what their peers earn in the private sector and have less favorable benefits. Even more troubling, 3% of staffers make less than $30,000 a year, well below the poverty line.
In a city with one of the highest costs of living in the country, the pay alone often sidelines many prospective staffers, particularly those of underrepresented backgrounds, whose voices are needed to help craft forward-thinking policies that move this country in the right direction.
Whether as a member or a staffer, working on Capitol Hill is a public service and inevitably comes with sacrifice, including a lower salary than the private sector. However, the current Congress doesn’t just ask for sacrifice; it asks for almost the impossible. It asks staff members, whether in Washington or at a district office, to ignore student loan debt, put off starting a family or be priced out of the housing market. It asks interns to come to D.C. and assume all the costs of volunteering for a congressional office.
Because of this, staffers have little incentive to grow old in their jobs and, on average, leave public service after less than three years. As they exit, they take institutional knowledge, legislative experience on specific issues and collegial relationships with other offices of both parties.
Shamefully, the current system gives the best and the brightest every financial reason to seek employment elsewhere.
Jim Kolbe represented the Tucson area in Congress from 1985-2007. Vic Fazio represented part of Northern California in Congress from 1979-1999. The guest column was also signed by: Hon. Tom Graves, Hon. Martin Frost, Hon. Zach Wamp, Hon. Elizabeth Esty, Hon. Dennis Ross, Hon. Nick Rahall, Hon. Tom Petri and Hon. Dennis Hertel.