Tucson Opinion: Congress should put patients first

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The next few weeks of budget and infrastructure negotiations in Congress are going to be critical to the future of health care in this country.
We have seen proposals and wish lists from our leaders in Washington on just about everything under the sun. Some have offered to expand Medicare to 60 or even younger, while others have proposed including dental, hearing and vision in Medicare.
It’s not yet known which of these policies will make it across the finish line (if any), but proponents are lining them up, and seeking ways to pay for these expensive changes. One method that has been offered up is to allow the government to negotiate drug prices.
From the perspective of a patient with lupus, I’m wary of such a proposal.
Known as the Great Imitator, lupus mimics other diseases and is difficult to diagnose. Thanks to scientific research, trials and breakthroughs in treatment, the pieces of the lupus puzzle are slowly coming together.
More treatment options are becoming available, along with more specific testing toward an earlier diagnosis and hopefully, one day a cure. Benlysta, a human monoclonal antibody prescription drug, was approved for the treatment of lupus by the FDA on March 9, 2011. It was the first drug in 50 years approved specifically for lupus.
Nine years later, on Dec. 17, 2020, it received approval for people with lupus nephritis. This drug is a type of protein developed in the lab to find and attach to only one type of substance in the body. I began this treatment within a month of my lupus diagnosis in 2014 and experienced less joint pain, less fatigue. It was a game changer for me and thousands of others.
So when I see the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office’s analysis of government-negotiated drug pricing that possibly 60 fewer drugs would hit the market over the next 30 years, I grow concerned.
What happens if Benlysta had been subject to these restrictions in the past? Also, what about the countless other diseases that require advancements in treatment?
In just the past few years, patients have seen breakthrough and life-saving medications in the areas of hepatitis C, prostate cancer and multiple sclerosis, with possible game-changing treatments beginning in the areas of ALS, cystic fibrosis and migraine headaches. We must not impede that progress.
Nobody questions that we need to lower the costs of prescription medications, but we need to do it in the right way. We should have out-of-pocket caps for seniors in Medicare Part D and a better cost-sharing system with our private insurers.
Having the government dictate what a drug should cost or what drugs a patient can access will create a snowball effect that would ultimately hurt the patient by impeding future innovations or restricting access to the treatments they need most.
We are the ones trying to manage our disease, and each person with lupus experiences the disease differently. I know of a patient who is on a kidney transplant list, and of a patient who has been in a coma, as well as one with severe sun sensitivities.
Furthermore, a young woman, diagnosed at 18, was hoping to find a drug that would help her get her life back so she can finish her degree. There are also the young mother with two daughters who died at the age of 29 and the founding members of the foundation who was diagnosed in her early 20s, at a time when very little could be done for lupus, who lived to be 95.
These are real stories. Real people. Our leaders in Congress should make decisions with them in mind. Rolling back access to life-saving treatment will only hurt the most vulnerable in the long run.
Sharon Joseph is the Board President at the Lupus Foundation of Southern Arizona (LFSA). LFSA’s mission is to provide support, education and partnership to those affected by Lupus, while promoting the development and enhancement of health and social welfare at the local level.