Tucson Opinion: Cost-Effective Infrastructure Supports Our Community’s Clean Energy Goals

Building a cleaner, greener grid that maintains safe, reliable and affordable service while reducing and eventually eliminating carbon emissions is the electric industry’s greatest challenge — and it’s one we cannot afford to fail.
That’s why Tucson Electric Power is investing in clean generating resources, transmission and distribution system upgrades and energy storage to help us reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.
Federal funding can help, and we’re encouraged to see some energy initiatives included in the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Senate. But to maintain affordability for our customers during this transition, we must operate efficiently and avoid unnecessary expenses. This includes the everyday infrastructure projects that help us serve our customers’ energy needs, such as substations, transformers and transmission lines.
One such project, our proposed Kino to DeMoss-Petrie Transmission Line, is badly needed to replace older equipment that will struggle to reliably serve growing energy needs in midtown Tucson. The new line and substation we’ve proposed also would allow the addition of more residential solar and storage systems while supporting the University of Arizona’s commitment to purchase 100% renewable energy from TEP for its main campus.
Our preferred and alternative routes for this project reflect extensive study, stakeholder input and public outreach. But some area residents are urging us to build the line underground as it passes near their neighborhoods — at a cost to our customers that would be much higher than overhead construction.
We know most people would prefer that our equipment be installed out of sight. But we also know many in our community cannot afford to pay much higher electric rates to cover the steep cost of underground installation when it isn’t required for engineering or safety reasons. That’s why we ask developers, businesses and others who request underground installation to pay that additional cost.
TEP has offered to help residents who have requested underground installation set up a utility improvement district that would allow them to pay that additional cost over many years. Instead, we’ve been urged to bury the parts of our project that pass by their neighborhoods, while passing along the expense in all customers’ bills. That seems unfair and irresponsible to us.
We have taken steps to address neighborhood concerns, as we do on other such projects. For example, we’ve agreed to install underground facilities to replace lower-voltage overhead lines in the area during a planned upgrade in the near future. We believe this change will streamline views along North Campbell Boulevard, even with our transmission line overhead.
We also have sought clarification regarding a city of Tucson ordinance that some say requires underground installation of portions of our preferred route that run along Campbell and North Kino Parkway. While we don’t think the ordinance applies to our project, its applicability could make an alternate route more cost-effective.
We’ve included several routes in our application to allow for that possibility while giving the Arizona Power Plant and Transmission Line Siting Committee and the Arizona Corporation Commission more than one option for this critical project.
We were disappointed to see so many misstatements about our project included in an Aug. 10 op-ed. Studies have shown that transmission lines have little to no long-term impact on the value of nearby property, and our project would be built a safe, appropriate distance away from homes. The majority of the poles for the project, meanwhile, would be no higher than 1,800 similar structures already installed in and around our city.
Please visit our website for more details about the project, at https://www.tep.com/kino-to-demoss-petrie/. There, you’ll find visual simulations of the project as well as information about a virtual open house meeting scheduled for Aug. 19 from 6-7 p.m. where you can learn more.
We hope you’ll agree that this critical project should be developed in a cost-effective manner that supports our long-term goals of providing reliable, affordable and increasingly sustainable service to our community.
Erik Bakken is Vice President of System Operations and Energy Resources for TEP.