Tucson Opinion: COVID-19 impacts demonstrate why Southern Arizona needs more farmers

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Over the past 16 months, COVID-19 has had major impacts on food and farming in Southern Arizona. Food producers and distributors have navigated ongoing challenges to food production, distribution, and sales. Yet there is a silver lining: Our recent report, produced by the University of Arizona Center for Regional Food Studies, documents a resurgence of interest in and demand for local food.
How Southern Arizona food producers will meet growing demand for local food remains to be seen. As we look toward a post-pandemic food system, a problem confronts us: Where is the next generation of Arizona farmers and ranchers?
As Arizona farmers grow older, younger farmers are not taking their place. According to the American Farmland Trust, farmers over the age of 65 in Arizona outnumber producers under 35 by 5-to-1, making the state’s replacement rate of retiring farmers among the worst in the country.
Farmers and ranchers in Arizona are disappearing. And with them, the benefits that local food production provides to local economies and communities are being lost. Yet this loss is not inevitable — it is a policy choice.
Getting more people farming is key to maintaining local food production and its associated economic, social, and environmental benefits. Local food systems offer multiple benefits including fresh food, green spaces, strong community relationships, and economic development. Additional benefits were revealed during the pandemic, when producers, distributors, and advocacy organizations worked together to support local food production while responding to increased food insecurity in region.
Fortunately, Arizona’s Legislature took a first step in strengthening our local food systems and addressing the shortage of food producers in the state by approving the Agricultural Workforce Development Program. On June 30, Gov. Doug Ducey signed the state budget, which includes $500,000 for two years in support of farming and ranching apprenticeships.
The program creates opportunities for new farmers and ranchers, especially those underrepresented in agriculture. Nina Sajovec of the Ajo Center for Sustainable Agriculture reflects: “After three years of advocating for the importance of recognizing agriculture as a workforce development program in Arizona, we are finally looking at having a statewide program to help remove barriers to entering and staying in agriculture, thus securing future food for Arizona.” Through this program, Ajo CSA will further develop its apprenticeship programs for Tohono O’odham farmers.
The program is a welcome response to ongoing challenges facing local farmers and ranchers as we emerge from the pandemic. According to Adrienne Udarbe of the Arizona Food Systems Network, “The passing of this important bill is an investment in our next generation of farmers and building towards a more sustainable local food system and economy. This is timely as we examine how we support and strengthen farm businesses, especially among new and underserved farmers and ranchers, as we are working through pandemic recovery.”
The events of 2020 should serve as a wake-up call for Southern Arizona’s local food system. The Agricultural Workforce Development Program is a necessary first step to strengthen local food production, but as Cameron Jones of the Southern Arizona Young Farmer and Rancher Coalition remarks, “This bill is insufficient alone. More local, regional, state, and national support is needed to increase the viability of farming as a career, and help agriculture adapt to the changing climate and related challenges that lie ahead. We can’t just train people to do what has been done in the past or what is being done now; we need to prepare farmers and ranchers to do what needs to be done in the future.”
The pandemic is just one example of the social, economic, and environmental disruptions that could impact Arizona’s food systems in the coming years. As interest in and engagement with local food surges during the pandemic, now is the time to make bold and strategic investments in Arizona’s local and regional food systems.
The authors are a team of researchers at the University of Arizona who authored the 2020-2021 State of the Tucson Food System Report, an annual report published by the UA Center for Regional Food Studies.