Tucson Opinion: Dear Pima County parents of school-aged kids, spread love, not COVID-19!

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I am a pediatric health care provider and the parent of three high-risk children. Noah is too young to be vaccinated but knew the importance of protecting his siblings from COVID-19. He refused to return to in-person school this spring because he did not want to “Get stupid coronavirus and kill Bennett,” his most medically fragile sibling, who was not yet vaccinated.
How is it that a 6-year-old can be more concerned about COVID-19 in our Arizona children than our governor, legislators and Pima County Board of Supervisors?
Childhood COVID-19 can cause long-term and permanent health problems affecting many body systems. Multisystem Inflammatory Condition in Children (MIS-C), a serious and possibly deadly complication of COVID-19, affects multiple organ systems and can cause lifelong problems with the heart and lungs. MIS-C can occur when children have mild and even asymptomatic COVID-19. We do not want a future society of sickly children who become chronically ill adults.
We are in the midst of another COVID-19 surge with the delta variant — one of the most contagious viruses of our time. The medical community is very concerned because delta can be passed by a vaccinated person without symptoms, and they can spread as much virus as an infected unvaccinated person. This is terrifying. Delta will ravage our schools as many children are too young to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Now that we are vaccinated, it is our turn to protect Noah. At 7 years old, he is too young to receive the safe, lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine. Parents know the importance of childhood vaccines and trust they are safe. The small risk they carry, compared with the actual disease, is worth vaccinating our children against them. Why would we think any differently about the COVID-19 vaccine?
Vaccinate your 12-year-old and older child today! With masking and mitigation measures, vaccine is the best tool we have to fight COVID-19. Many are fearful of a “new vaccine.” The science behind it is not new, and the possible risks of vaccine far outweigh the known risks of COVID-19 infection. Discuss your concerns with your health care provider.
In the last two weeks, there was more than a 200% increase in COVID-19 infections among children. Marana, Vail and Amphitheater School Districts, who do not have mask mandates, already have reported outbreaks.
Our children face unnecessary risk walking into schools without mask mandates. The Pima County Health Department recommends everyone wear a mask indoors. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics updated guidance for schools recommending universal masking and layered prevention measures regardless of vaccination status. Schools need to use all strategies available to decrease the spread of COVID-19 for our children. Tucson Unified School District, school districts in Phoenix, and our state universities have already taken this brave step — all other Arizona schools need to follow suit.
Please advocate for the safety of your child in school. Contact your elected officials and school leadership. Demand they institute universal mask mandates, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, along with layered approaches to COVID-19 mitigation.
Protect your children, and all the Noahs out there who are too young to be vaccinated and are too precious to have their health, safety and future compromised by the careless decision our elected officials have made. Parents, loved ones of a child who is too young to be vaccinated, friends of someone who is medically fragile and at high risk for serious complications of COVID-19, family members of someone who is not medically eligible for the vaccine, roll up your sleeves now and get vaccinated. Spread love, not COVID-19!
Melissa Young has been a pediatric nurse practitioner for 16 years and an RN for 22 years. Her passion is advocating for children and their families, health care, schools and vaccines, among other important issues facing our youth.