Tucson Opinion: 'Defund the police' doesn't mean what it sounds like and that's a problem

When one hears calls to “defund the police,” the initial reaction is likely that it means to stop all funding of the police and essentially to abolish them. Why that reaction? Well, the dictionary definition of “defund” is “prevent from continuing to receive funds” and the plain meaning is to get rid of all funding.
Now, those reasonable people that espouse “defund the police” say it does not mean get rid of the police entirely, but that some funding should be reallocated to social workers and mental health workers.
This is an inherently reasonable position, but the problem is that if you have to explain that your chant/slogan does not mean what its plain meaning says it means, you have lost the battle.
That 70-year-old swing voter in Wisconsin — so important in November — is thinking they are against police brutality and gassing peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square, but they don’t want to get rid of the police.
In fact, Trump is already appealing to them saying the Democrats are crazy for wanting to get rid of the police. The Republican convention will likely hammer this point repeatedly.
The GOP has learned to master the short simple phrase that brings a visceral emotional reaction from a voter. Nobody has to explain what “Make American Great Again” means because the language and implication are clear.
The right wing has think tanks that employ linguists to come up with phrases that bring an emotional reaction.
Remember “death taxes” for estate taxes, or the warnings about “death panels” with “Obamacare?” (Whatever happened to those anyway, 10 years later?)
But getting back to “defund the police” — we obviously need police for home invasions, store robberies, hate crimes, domestic violence, etc.
However, it sounds like the goals of the movement are things that reasonable people can get behind such as getting police officers out of schools to stop the school-to-prison pipeline, and shifting emergency response for mental health and homeless issues to social workers.
Most would agree that an officer should be criminally convicted and jailed if they use lethal force unless they are directly threatened with lethal force themselves.
Then there is the “blue wall” of silence and police unions that prevent officers being held accountable for their conduct. Most would also agree that we need to address the racial disparity in our system so black and brown people can walk down the street without fearing for their life when they see blue.
The peaceful protest of recent days have brought us to a place where there is pressure to make fundamental positive changes in our criminal justice system.
But to make those changes there will need to be buy-in from the broader public. That is why “defund the police” is not helpful to the cause.
Unfortunately, “reallocate community resources away from the police” is not a catchy slogan that works while being chanted in a march or protest.
So, calling all linguists to help!
Tony Zinman works as a juvenile public defender for Pima County and is active in local politics.
