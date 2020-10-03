Tucson Opinion: Donald Trump is the symptom, not the cause, of our many problems.

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Like many of you, I watched with dismay the Sept. 29 presidential debate. I came away sad, angry and embarrassed for my country.
We witnessed a sitting president unwilling to accept the results of an election he will likely lose. The wink and a nod he gave to his supporters, including white supremacist groups, encouraging them to take to the streets on his behalf was chilling.
Thanks to the way Congress and the courts have interpreted the Second Amendment of the Constitution, many will be well-armed with automatic weapons.
We now know, thanks to New York Times investigative journalists, what the personal stakes are in this election for Donald Trump. His tax returns reveal conduct that is likely illegal and a level of debt that exceeds his apparent ability to repay. If Trump does not remain in office, he faces financial disaster and possible jail time. The news that he tested positive for COVID-19 does not alter this reality.
I spent roughly 40 years representing my country. I worked for Democratic and Republican administrations. Often unhappy with presidential decisions, such as the 2003 decision to invade Iraq, I was always proud to be an American diplomat representing a country that was a force for good in the world. American foreign policy, often flawed, nevertheless built international institutions like the United Nations, NATO, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization.
American democracy, as flawed as it has been, nevertheless inspired people throughout the world living under oppressive regimes. The American people enjoyed tremendous economic growth, increased lifespans and the titanic struggle with the Soviet Union ended peacefully on our terms.
My politics played no part in my career as a diplomat. I registered Republican when I became an Arizona resident in 1991. I came to know and respect Jim Kolbe who was my congressman and wanted to support him in the primary campaign. I registered Democrat when Kolbe retired because I believed that Gabby Giffords would represent me far better than her Republican challenger.
Trump is the symptom, not the cause, of our many problems. Long before he hijacked the Republican Party, we allowed our democracy and our standing in the world to atrophy.
We championed globalization but did little to take care of those people left behind. Income disparities widened while social change proceeded at a dizzying pace for many Americans. Overreaction to terrorist threats, increased politicization of our diplomatic capability, and militarization of our foreign policy weakened us at home and abroad.
Experts warn us of the damage threats like pandemics and climate change can do to the country and the planet. President Trump jettisoned our modest preparations to cope with pandemics and has undid the tentative steps, like joining the Paris Agreement, taken to confront climate change.
As I write COVID-19 has killed over 200,000 Americans and will probably kill hundreds of thousands more. Instead of taking the lead in containing the virus, we find nations that once looked to us for leadership pitying us for doing so badly.
Catastrophic forest fires in the West and destructive derechos, tornadoes and hurricanes in the Midwest and Southeast suggest that the climate change is not a future threat but is here now. We must lead the response to these global threats. We must rebuild our alliances and regain our standing in the world.
This will not happen under the current president. There is only one road back from the cliff. The road will be long and hard. Americans must take the first step by electing Joe Biden by an overwhelming majority.
David Dunford is a retired U.S. ambassador who lives in Tucson. He is the author of “From Sadat to Saddam: The Decline of American Diplomacy in the Middle East.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.