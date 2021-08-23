Tucson Opinion: Endless growth isn't sustainable

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
In all species of animals and plants, population sizes and densities are regulated in nature by the interaction of quantity and quality of resources. These include nutrients, water, space, general environment (temperatures, rainfall, habitat, cover), social factors and coexistence with other species, including predators and diseases, among other things.
A good balance of these factors can be very important with respect to quality of life versus mere survival, and in some cases, a single critical factor in short supply can be extremely limiting.
These generalizations of ecology apply to human beings as well as all other living things. In harsh conditions, such as deserts and polar regions, human populations are small.
Where resources are limited, animals may struggle with each other for dominance and control, for self and kin. In humans, this manifests as "them" against "us" or the "haves" versus "have-nots."
If one looks carefully and objectively at the history of wars, one finds selfishness and desires to control resources as a primary cause. Now, climate change makes matters worse, creating climate-change immigrants, who cannot get sufficient resources to survive in their homeland.
In Southern Arizona today, many people argue about where we will get sufficient water to sustain our population growth, as if unlimited growth is desirable or the only alternative for a better future. But overgrowth can lead to collapse of the population.
The proposal for building a seawater desalination plant in Mexico with the accompanying power plants and pipeline to bring water to Southern Arizona is absurd. If built, it probably would become a point of considerable contention and dispute among water-starved people in Mexico.
Criminal elements could take over the project and send the water to the highest bidders, not necessarily to those who built the system. People who push the assumption that we need more water to grow and increase tax revenues for our communities are unrealistic. We should plan to live with the water resources we have and learn how to use them wisely.
A limited growth alternative for the Sonoran Desert in which we would not depend on imported water could provide a better and more secure quality of life. It is time to get serious about planning this alternative.
Together with limiting growth, we could restructure the taxation system so as not to require unrealistic growth, and probably do a better job at providing for police, sheriff and fire protection services as well as maintaining schools, potholes and other important things.
Limiting growth and destructive development would also keep our area attractive to visitors from around the world and support our significant economy that depends upon our great outdoors.
Charles Cole is an evolutionary biologist (Ph.D., UA, 1969) who worked 34 years as a Curator (Herpetology) at the American Museum of Natural History, NY, NY. He's now retired, living in Tucson.