Tucson Opinion: Energy rules giving freedom to farmers

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Arizona is known for its low rainfall, intense heat and rocky terrain. Despite these challenges, Arizona has been a place where farming has managed to prevail over a somewhat restrictive landscape throughout the centuries.
A group of people who lived along the flood plain of the Tucson Basin has been termed as the most accomplished farmers of the prehistoric Southwest. Irrigation canals on an archeological site known as Las Capas serve as evidence of early farming nearly 3,000 years ago. Today, agriculture in Arizona supplies $23 billion to the state economy. The Arizona Department of Agriculture’s website retells a story of a state with several ecosystems contributing to the different crops and seeds. Now, the average farmer in Arizona is faced with new environmental sustainability issues. With concerns of greenhouse gases and water conservation being front-page news, farmers are now coping with how their industry may be contributing to the problem.
Farmers have always been great stewards of the land and of the people they serve. Each year they put an abundance of food on our tables while trying to incorporate the newest and best practices to increase crop yield. However, anticipating the crops that will be in demand can be tricky as agriculture markets can be fickle. For example, beef contributed $431 million to Arizona’s GDP in 2014, but in 2020 live cattle prices were down.
With profits fluctuating greatly, many small farmers are saddled with debt. Increased debt translates to more farmers losing land to foreclosure. Knowing that half of all U.S. small farmers rely on off-farm sources for most of their household income, it is hard to fathom them having to add another worry to their plate.
A distinct solution for Arizona’s rural farmer may come in the form of the Clean Energy Rules currently being discussed by the Arizona Corporation Commission or ACC. Unfortunately, opponents who attempt to undermine the Clean Energy Rules could also be undermining Arizona’s farmers.
Solar is one renewable energy that presents an opportunity for reducing not only energy consumption but energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions for a farmer. Agrivoltaics, the practice of combining food production with solar photovoltaics has been studied here in Arizona. Agrivoltaics practices are found to provide cooler daytime and warmer nighttime temperatures resulting in improved food crops and reducing irrigation demand, which supports local water conservation. Agrivoltaics is just one example of a promising renewable energy and technological research.
As a descendant of East Coast tobacco farmers, I am invested in the progress of local rural farmers who struggle to stay on their farms, try to meet supply demands and continue to be good stewards of the land and environment.
When climate change continues, certain agricultural industries will experience less resiliency to its effects. In early May, the Arizona Corporation Commission could vote to approve the Clean Energy Rules that may eventually increase technological research and infrastructure development to help farmers stay competitive in an ever-so-fickle industry.
What ultimately becomes of Arizona’s Clean Energy Rules will have a far-reaching impact in terms of the potentials of creating a juncture where various and affordable high-efficiency renewable energy sources arriving on the market will have the opportunity to meet the financial and environmental needs of Arizona’s farmers and the communities surrounding them.
Danielle L. Corbett is a Tucson native who volunteers and holds leadership with various environmental stewardship organizations. She studied at the University of Arizona and earned a B.M. in General Music and a B.S. in Molecular and Cellular Biology.