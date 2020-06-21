Tucson Opinion: Friends — one black, one white — talk about racism, privilege & progress

The following is a conversation written by two friends: Mike Letcher and Larry Aldrich, who have been involved in Tucson public policy and business circles for many years.
The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:
Mike Letcher: Larry, it seems so surreal to hear the echoes of the past and continuing injustices weave through my mind. Growing up as an African American during the late 1960s, I recall listening to one of my high school history teachers extolling the great changes to come in the later decades of the 20th century and into the 21st. So much hope that the baby boomers would change everything, including racial discrimination.
Larry Aldridge: Mike, you see continuing injustice, but I see a lot of progress including the election of the first black president.
Mike: I agree we have made progress, but here we are today with racial injustice in America alive and well.
Larry: I understand you and I are both upset and even outraged with the senseless death of George Floyd. But what am I missing?
Mike: The horrific videos of Ahmaud Abrey and George Floyd deaths, just 10 days apart, was a tipping point for me. The circumstances surrounding their deaths scream for justice, and it’s insulting to hear some focusing on justifying and rationalizing their deaths, disgraceful attempts to overshadow that two human beings died unnecessarily.
Larry: Mike, I get this intellectually but to be honest, I didn’t truly get this in my heart and soul until seeing George Floyd murdered. But the blinders are falling away. I am embarrassed about how little I’ve done to help others succeed and live in a “fair” America.
Mike: Larry, you are not alone in your feelings. Now more than any time we need you, other whites and all people that yearn for equality and justice to sustain this movement. As a person of color, it’s hard for me to believe I have also spent my life on the sidelines. Can’t and won’t continue.
Larry: This will be hard my friend. I am a privileged white male, born in the 1950s to a relatively affluent family with keen focus on education. This was not by choice or hard work — this was a gift — but it (and my white skin) laid the foundation for a successful future. It will be hard for white folks to accept changes that might feel like they have to give up something.
Mike: The stakes are too high now for all of us. Will our future be defined by the groups that want America for whites only? Or at least “Whites at the top of the heap”? Really ask yourself, do any of these groups that today refuse to see the racial injustice and inequities in America represent “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” for all people regardless of color, sexual orientation, religious belief, etc.?
Larry: I know that the color of my skin did not hurt or set me back unlike so many other Americans, especially black men and women. It simply breaks my heart to see black children live in fear of the police. And I also know we all need now to be very clear-eyed, lifting all others up to the so-called “American Dream,” which will create a much richer America for all. Today I commit to act that way.
Mike: Commitment is great, but I also recognize that most, if not all, of us have a significant hurdle to jump. We all have biases when it comes to our fellow human beings; my biased perceptions have changed, mostly by simply interacting with others and not making assumptions about them. We must recognize our biases and how they provide lenses to make assumptions that can result in discriminating against one another and when unchecked can eventually lead down the path toward racism.
Larry: Mike, maybe we consider what Nobel Laureate Daniel Kahneman wrote in “Thinking, Fast and Slow”: “Most impressions and thoughts arise in your conscious experience without your knowing how they got there … The mental work that produces impressions, intuitions, and many decisions goes on in silence in our mind.” Based on that “silence,” we all make decisions/draw conclusions based on internal biases. It’s sad — no it’s a travesty! — when you really think about how we naturally react to others who are different from us. Yet we need to be much better than that and not act powerless.
Mike: Larry, great points. Like you I love this country. In my heart I know that God wants more for us than what is happening now when dealing with our differences. I also recognize that the starting line is not equal for all of us and especially people of color. When you look at the statistics of wealth, education, homeownership, access to health care and even access to healthy food, people of color come up on the losing end. All of this layered on the historical and recent loss of black lives by police brutality and racism is why we see the outrage from African Americans and others through the current protest.
Larry: I have no doubt that America has to deal with its core systemic racism. Maybe we should start with the big goal that no black or other person of color should ever feel more fear from an interaction with police than a white person does.
Mike: Every person should say, “Now it ends!” I plan to work with programs that address reversing these systemic trends. Join me. Make sure all your white friends, family members and others know how and what you now feel. Speak up!
Larry: Count me in. I am committed to working harder to understand my biases, my bigotries, and move beyond them. We all need to engage our brains to better understand others and not let our emotions drive us. I am ready — I have been ready for some time.
Mike: Amen, my friend! Let’s get to work Larry! We need to think about how our country can use tools of “Transitional justice and reconciliation” to start having a real “give and take” dialogue at all levels. First to address and resolve the systemic discrimination in our country that results in the skewed statistics of wealth, justice and policing, education, homeownership, access to bank loans, access to health care, healthy food, etc. We can then talk about how to really start understanding each other like you and I have done during this honest conversation between two friends.
Mike Letcher is a professor of practice in the masters program in Public Administration School of Government and Public Policy at the University of Arizona, CEO and president of The Bridge Group LLC and is a former Tucson city manager. Larry Aldrich is the president of the Aldrich Capital Company, the CEO of NewAm Health LLC and is a former president and CEO of Tucson Newspapers Inc.
