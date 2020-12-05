Tucson Opinion: Getting through COVID, one metaphor at a time

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
One evening this fall, while my husband and I were in our pool, above our heads we saw a cardinal ferociously flapping her wings. We quickly realized her fervor was due to our resident hawk being right on her tail. We watched the pursuit in awe and fascination.
The birds moved back and forth over our heads dipping and diving. The little bird had an advantage in agility and ability to make quick turns. The hawk’s edge was in his strength and size. Many times, it looked like the little bird was a goner when she managed to turn quickly enough to avoid the predator’s talons.
One time, knowing it was over, I closed my eyes to avoid seeing the end only to hear my husband whisper, “she made it.” The two birds circled and danced over the evening sky one seeking death and the other life. Each time they circled, they came down in elevation, the little bird heading down and the hawk with no choice but to follow.
Suddenly, the little bird flew into a Palo Verde tree and out the other side to hide in a bush. The hawk, not small enough to follow, circled the tree until finally realizing he had been bested. We both gave a sigh of relief.
As I thought about this experience, I also thought about what a year 2020 has been. I remember being so excited to begin a new decade, especially one where we were going to be able to “see so clearly.” Of course, this train of thought then brings around thoughts of the virus.
I remember when we were still counting days of lockdown, not realizing the number would become months, then years. The fear of the uncharted pushing us to wash our groceries and mail and horde disinfectants. The stress of the unknown and endless changes to our lives keeping us up at night, and for so many, forever changing their lives.
In an epiphany, I realized the hawk was a perfect exemplar of 2020, with us humans playing the part of the cardinal: dipping, diving and frantically flapping our wings to stay out of harm’s way. Each of us seeking a tree or bush to hide in until the threat is gone.
I pray that you and those you love manage to stay out of harm’s way and find a haven until this over. As Dr. Anthony Fauci said, “the cavalry is on its way.” We just need to stay alive to take advantage of it.
I am looking forward to the day when we can all hug each other, sit and laugh over a meal about these times and what they were. Hindsight being 20/20 this is a year we will all be happy to see in our rearview mirrors.
Sherry Steele is a retired author.
