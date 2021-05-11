Tucson Opinion: Grandma had the right idea: Expect the best of folks

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Everyone on Earth should have met my grandmother, at once. Humanity would have immediately improved, even for a short period. She thought and expected the best of people, and you did not want to disappoint her.
She and my grandfather did not have money, possessions or ambitions. They had generosity of spirit and inspiration. We have all had grandparents or other relatives or friends who have influenced us, I know, but I think my grandmother was exceptional. This is not specifically about her, but about inspiration.
I tried to introduce as many people as I could to my grandmother because I knew the outcome. I knew how they would feel, even briefly, and it never failed. She had the gift of making people feel special, and subsequent actions often proved her expectations to be true. I was a fair athlete in a very small school, and when my grandmother came to see me play, I performed much better than usual.
When I was about 20, I invited a bunch of wild men of all sorts to our farmhouse for a poker game. I was warned against this by my parents, who were gone for a few days. Grandma showed up. When she came through the door, she asked, “Who are these nice boys?” All those hard-core characters sat up a little straighter, and never in their lives had been more gracious. They bowed and called her Ma’am, and said it was good to make her “acquaintanceship,” and other shows of respect.
She had that effect. She came from a line of people very much like her. When she died at age 71 from cancer, the memorial for her was long lines out the door. It was not because she was someone famous or important. She was just decent in the highest level of decency. In the 20 years I knew her, I never once heard her complain, or denigrate anyone, no matter the circumstances.
There are always What Ifs. What if we were all like that? What if we treated everyone we meet as if they were special? What if we were kind and generous with our emotions? What if we engaged in at least one random act of kindness per day? What if everyone reading this spent one month making life better for everyone they meet, treating them with dignity and respect, listening and caring, and making it about others?
What If everyone inspired others? Make an uplifting phone call, give someone credit, pay a sincere compliment. Mark Twain once said that he could live for two months on a good compliment. Think of ones you have received and how you felt.
Does that sound idealistic? Perhaps, but what harm could it possibly do, and what good would it certainly do?
You cannot help being a little more positive if you have been around someone who has the redemptive human qualities of compassion, honesty and generosity of spirit. My wife is such a person. I have friends who are the same, and treasured more than gold.
Those who are judgmental cause us to rebel, cower, or feel resentment. Those who expect us to do well inspire that result.
What if some of us work together to make the world a better place? Perhaps it could expand into something greater. We have been in a soul-destroying pandemic too long. Politics have been destructive. Perhaps the opposite of that could be created in our corner of the world, and expanded.
Paul McCreary was raised on an Illinois farm and has lived in Michigan, Indiana, Colorado and Arizona, where he now tries to stay creative and enjoy this corner of the world.