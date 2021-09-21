Tucson Opinion: Grateful my father didn't live to see the COVID pandemic, selfishness

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Every year on the anniversary of my father’s death, I like to reflect on his life and legacy. Although there are many things to ponder, I always marvel at the grace and dignity of his passing.
Claude McLean died on Sept. 21, 2012, at age 89.
He lived a full life and was fit and active to the very end. Wednesday night of that final week, he attended choir rehearsal as he had for many years. He was rather tired and out of breath on Thursday, and by Friday he knew he needed medical attention.
The ambulance came, and he was seen immediately in the emergency room at St. Luke’s Hospital in Phoenix. He had suffered from COPD for some time, but now he needed surgical intervention to save his life.
In consultation with the medical team, he decided against invasive surgery and declined further intervention. He was settled comfortably into a quiet room where he provided final instructions to my sister: Please make sure the cat is fed, return the library books, and let the choir director know that he won’t be singing Sunday. He passed peacefully that night.
I’ve tried to imagine what it would have been like if he passed this year. With the influx of COVID patients, hospitals are forced to triage care. Even if he was admitted to the emergency room, the doctors could have faced the agonizing decision of whether to let an old man die so that they could focus on a younger unvaccinated patient. My father’s gurney could have been wheeled off to the side, where under the glare of harsh fluorescent lights he would have passed alone and confused. The family would be denied the opportunity to express our final goodbyes.
If he were alive today, he would have marveled at the rapid development of an effective vaccine and would have been first in line to get the shot. As a parent who made sure his children would escape the ravages of preventable infections, he always made sure our vaccinations were up to date. He couldn’t have comprehended why anyone would put themselves or their loved ones at risk by not taking simple and effective precautions.
The well of sympathy runs deep but is coming up dry as I consider the unvaccinated that are filling the hospital beds. The beds they occupy today could be used to save the life of someone’s spouse, parent, sibling or child or provide a dignified passing for someone at the end of life.
I am glad my father was able to have a peaceful and loving departure from this world. I grieve for those who are being denied that final gift due to the selfishness of the unvaccinated.
John McLean was born in Phoenix and has lived in Tucson for over 35 years. He is fully vaccinated.