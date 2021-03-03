Tucson Opinion: Help fund more affordable housing for Tucson’s vulnerable families

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writers:
If there is any doubt Tucson is experiencing a homelessness crisis, just look at the many encampments around the city where hundreds are now making their homes in tents. Loss of jobs, followed by inability to pay rent, followed by eviction … the cycle is playing out with far too many individuals and families in Pima County.
According to a Point-in-Time Count conducted by the city of Tucson and Pima County in 2019, there were 361 people sleeping on the streets and more than double that number staying in shelters. And while many without permanent homes are on lists for shelters or housing, the lists are far longer than the availability of shelter beds or affordable apartments.
The situation is expected to worsen in the coming year. While a temporary reprieve on the moratorium on evictions for those impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic was extended to March, there will come a day when several months of back rent payment are due, and the nation will be facing what some are calling an “eviction cliff.” If we don’t prepare for this day, our homelessness crisis could reach a level we can’t even imagine.
Local nonprofits like Family Housing Resources and Community Investment Corporation have been working tirelessly to help those impacted by the pandemic get the help they need. But when the need is more affordable housing, there is one simple solution — more funding to build additional affordable apartments.
That’s where the Arizona Housing Fund comes in. Our state needs more affordable housing units, and we need them now. The missing piece is the funding to make this happen. The Arizona Housing Fund was established last year as a way for companies and individuals to directly contribute equity funding to build desperately needed affordable housing throughout the state of Arizona. The fund is housed at the Arizona Community Foundation, the largest philanthropic organization in the state of Arizona, and 100% of every donation goes directly toward the fund.
In its first year and a half, the Arizona Housing Fund has reached $500,000 in donations — from corporate gifts, family foundation endowments and the escrow donation program. The escrow donation program is a private effort where title companies, homebuilders, real estate agents, homebuyers and sellers voluntarily donate $25 or more when a home is sold.
Soon, Arizona Housing Fund will provide grant funding to nonprofits around the state, including Tucson, that have proven track records in building and operating apartment buildings with affordable rents and supportive services. These services help address chronic physical and behavioral health problems and provide access to food, employment assistance and other assistance that results in increased independence and self-sufficiency. Renters at permanent, supportive affordable housing communities typically pay around $500-$700 per month instead of current market rate apartments which have risen to over $1,000 in the Tucson metro market.
At Pioneer Title Agency, we strongly believe home is a fundamental necessity. A safe and affordable home provides the foundation for health, education and employment. That is why we have partnered with the Arizona Housing Fund to support their mission. We made a commitment last year to dedicate $100,000 to matching our buyers’, sellers’ and realtors’ donations to the Arizona Housing Fund. So far, we have collectively donated to fund the construction and operation of affordable housing units in our state.
Tucson’s affordability and homelessness issues are challenging for sure, but they haven’t yet reached the level now seen in cities like Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco.
It is going to take an all-hands-on-deck effort to get things back on track, and we want to invite everyone to visit arizonahousingfund.org and get involved. Together we can make an impact and provide the foundation for a stable future for our state’s vulnerable men, women and children.
Howard Epstein is an Arizona Housing Fund founder. Mike Dalton is vice president at Pioneer Title Agency.