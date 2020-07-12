Tucson Opinion: High school teacher's view on re-opening campus amid COVID-19

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I’m an English teacher at a TUSD high school. My teaching assignment for the upcoming year is comprised of five classes (approximately 150 kids). Two of my classes will be comprised of juniors, while the other three classes will be comprised of freshmen – brand-new to our school.
Like most of my colleagues, I would like nothing better than to be in my classroom on opening day, welcoming my students. My juniors are embarking on an intense, two-year literature course. They need to hear my plan for their success. My freshmen need to meet me as soon as possible so I can help them begin the transition from the middle schools they came from, to the high school in which they'll spend the next four years.
Teachers use the first few days of each school year to build relationships critical for students’ success. We cover everything from the course syllabus to classroom procedures and how to get extra help if needed. We also cover everything from emergency evacuation procedures, to which lunch periods they have and where to find the bathrooms.
Nobody wants students back in school more than teachers.
But what we don’t want is to send our students home with a virus. Some say it’ll be okay. They’re young. The virus won’t affect them very much. Perhaps, but many of our students live in multi-generational homes. If a student picks up the virus at school, he or she may never exhibit symptoms; but what about parents, grandparents, or younger siblings?
Our district and our school will spend significant time and resources developing and implementing safety and disinfection procedures. We teachers will try our best to enforce rules and policies on social distancing and face coverings. But my school will have more than 1,700 teenagers. Does anybody think that we can realistically ensure compliance with ALL safety rules, by ALL of our teenagers? And what about the health and safety of teachers, administrators and staff – many of whom have medical issues that put them at a high risk for COVID complications?
Lately, I’m hearing comments by President Trump to the effect that educators want to keep schools closed just to hurt him politically. With no Constitutional authority over public schools, he plans to pressure state governors to fully open all of our nation’s public schools. He’s even threatening to withhold federal funding to states who don’t comply – which, of course, would be illegal.
Vice President Pence, meanwhile, says that Arizona is “in a good place” – despite the fact that our case count is surging and our hospitals are running out of beds. Really? That’s a “good” place?
I teach “magical realism” as a literary device – not as a practical governing strategy to deal with a pandemic that has already claimed more American lives than World War I.
I urge our governor to resist political pressure from the White House to reopen our schools before it’s safe to do so. Remember, Gov. Ducey: this pressure will come from the president who said, “I take no responsibility.” That means if Arizona children and family members get infected and die, the responsibility will be yours.
To parents: like you, we want only the best for your children. We want nothing more than to see them succeed in high school – and beyond. We want to celebrate their accomplishments on Graduation Day, with you in the stands, proudly cheering them on.
But we need ALL of us – students, parents, teachers, administrators, and staff – to live to see that happy day.
English teacher at a TUSD high school
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.