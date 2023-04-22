The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Gov. Hobbs recently vetoed a bill with overwhelming bipartisan support that primarily helps women and minorities, specifically Latinos, in Arizona.

As a public health professional who was educated at our very own UA school of public health and further public health training from Johns Hopkins University before running for office, I must say that I have never been ill or heard of anyone dying from a foodborne illness from something they bought from an abuela or abuelo on the streets of Tucson.

The public health benefits outweigh any potential increase of a foodborne illness because improving social determinants of health should be a priority for all of us, and that includes financial stability. The veto letter was, in the opinion of many, surprising and slightly offensive. It stated “Nor does it provide a strong enough mechanism to ensure home kitchens are free of hazardous chemicals, rodent or insect infestation...“ I would put my late nanas kitchen up against anyone else’s on cleanliness, the same kitchen where she fed her 14 children.

House Bill 2509 primarily would benefit low-income Arizonans, especially Latinos and women who prepare food in their own homes for sale. Homemade food is consumed daily and can be legally gifted to someone, but most foods, including tamales, salsa and some tortillas, cannot be legally sold, among a list of other products relevant to our culture. HB 2509 would have expanded opportunity for these entrepreneurs by building on a current program for baked goods which has been on the books since 2011.

Arizona has a long, rich Latino and native history where tamales, tacos, and fry bread have been sold for hundreds of years, though it is not technically legal and punishable by a $500 per offense. Despite the risk, many people continue to sell their homemade products because the income it provides is tremendously important for families trying to make ends meet in rural areas, especially around holidays.

It’s currently illegal to sell these types of foods unless you own a food truck or a restaurant or rent a commercial commissary – a cost ranging from $20 to $100 an hour in addition to a security deposit – a cost and upfront capital out of reach to many families, especially those that are low income, as homemade food producers tend to be. Additionally, female and minority-owned businesses find it more difficult to secure loans and when they do, they often face higher interest rates due to lack of credit history.

Nearly half of minority-owned businesses are operated from home. Women, compared to men, tend to start and operate their businesses with substantially less capital and are less likely to use banks and other outside sources to finance their ventures. Because of this, women and minorities turn to home-based businesses as a way to start the business of their dreams absent external financing, making home-based businesses a stepping stone to future success.

Instead of helping these hard-working individuals by letting them expand their product list and operate legally without fear of fines or jail, Gov. Hobbs has chosen to veto the bill, continuing to criminalize entrepreneurship and making it harder for people operating a home-based business to support their families and climb up the economic ladder all in the name of “health and safety.”