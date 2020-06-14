Tucson Opinion: How I became 'pro-lives' instead of only 'pro-life'

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Ever since I began voting, I have chosen to vote for candidates who said they would work to change abortion laws to protect the unborn, but in 2016 when Donald Trump received the Republican nomination I saw there were larger, more foundational issues of justice and integrity in leadership that could not be ignored.
Although my ever-widening experience had already begun chipping away at my single-issue-voter thinking, Trump’s nomination was the catalyst that caused the sea change in the way I viewed working for justice.
I knew then I had been wrong to narrowly focus my advocacy to only the unborn.
My eyes began to open when I began teaching adult immigrants and refugees English, and then went on to teach in a Title I middle school and an alternative high school.
I began to hear my students’ stories. One man told me he had the day off from his dishwashing job on Christmas, but just as he was sitting down to Christmas dinner, his boss called and demanded he come in to work immediately or he would call immigration authorities and report my student.
One bright, hardworking girl often missed school because she had to stay home to take care of younger siblings when her mother was ill. Students who needed to come in after school were unable to take advantage of the help many teachers offered for similar reasons.
Students came to school sick and could not see a doctor because their parents did not have any money or insurance, and besides, they needed to be at school to get their free breakfast and lunch.
Gifted athletes could not play sports because their parents could not pay the fees. Creative and talented students never got art lessons or music lessons or dance lessons. They did not get to participate in any extracurricular activities because they had to go to work after school or go straight home to get dinner ready while they helped their siblings with homework.
My students told me about being pulled over for no reason and being yelled at and treated with rough, disrespectful hostility that undermined their dignity and any respect they might have had for law enforcement.
Some of their parents were incarcerated or had been deported. They had parents with untreated mental illnesses, addictions, and physical ailments, yet nevertheless, these students were loved. You never saw any parent with a smile so big or heard applause or shouts so loud as when these students graduated.
I began to understand that through the years I had narrowly focused on one issue our society was enabling habits and systems that created the injustice of perpetually unmet needs, systems that denied my students and their families dignity and recognition of their worth.
This caused many of my students to have little to no hope they would ever be treated fairly or would be given any meaningful opportunity to expand their possibilities.
This is when I quit being pro-life and instead became pro-lives.
I finally understood if I believed life was sacred and should be protected, then I needed to advocate for the unborn and the born.
If we want the unborns’ right to draw breath to be protected, should we not also insist those already breathing be treated with dignity and respect, to be insured their basic needs would be met and justice and opportunity would be equitable?
Isn’t this the kind of life we want for unborn babies once they are born? Isn’t this the kind of life everyone should have?
If you do not understand this, maybe you are pro-fetus instead of pro-life.
Carol Dolaghan is a retired teacher living in
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!