Tucson Opinion: How our pecan groves and FICO help save water in Southern Arizona

Kudos to the Arizona Daily Star for the recent attention to our water challenges, particularly the coverage of the dire water situation in Cochise County. In the desert, our groundwater is our most valuable natural resource.
In Cochise County, FICO grows pecans in San Simon on the existing farmland we purchased over 15 years ago. In San Simon and on our farms near Green Valley, we have heavily invested in conservation technology such as micro-sprinklers instead of flood irrigation to reduce water use.
Also, as recently reported by the Star, FICO partnered with Freeport McMoRan to build a multimillion-dollar pipeline at our cost to use renewable CAP water on our Sahuarita farm.
Some years ago, we sought and were approved to have our farm designated as a Groundwater Savings Facility (GSF). A GSF allows those with Central Arizona Project allocations to "store" that water on our farm by enabling us to use it for irrigation instead of nonrenewable groundwater. The party "storing" the water, in turn, receives long-term storage credits, which will allow them to use that water in the future.
The FICO/Freeport pipeline has enabled FICO to close many wells leaving that groundwater in the ground. We are also allowing other parties to store water in the GSF to restore our shared aquifer.
It is encouraging that Cochise County residents and local leaders now support addressing the overpumping of groundwater. In 2015, based on hydrologic studies, FICO and other area farmers and residents asked the Arizona Department of Water Resources to limit the expansion of new farms in Cochise County.
We requested the designation of an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA), which prevents the conversion of desert land with no irrigation history into farmland. The INA designation is a less onerous status than an Active Management Area (AMA), which is already designated in five other areas: Maricopa, Pinal, and Santa Cruz counties, and Tucson and Prescott.
Limiting irrigation expansion will require monitoring the aquifer and prevent real estate speculators from buying fallow agricultural lands and putting factory dairies and farms on them with no water restrictions. It will also discourage real estate speculators from converting raw desert land to farms and overpumping the aquifer. We support the Cochise INA or even an AMA. We are willing to invest and abide by conservation measures as required by such a designation for the long-term benefit of us all.
Without conserving our groundwater, we cannot maintain economic growth or support the beautiful scenery and wildlife that we treasure in Arizona.
Dick and Nan Walden own Farmers Investment Co.