The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The AI future has been much in the news recently, both promise and threat. Indications are that we are becoming a little less amused by the Silicon Valley business plan of “move fast and break things” (Zuckerberg’s blithe phrase) as we come to realize that it’s the meaning of human life itself as we know it that could get broken.

Warning of “profound risks to society,” over 1,000 tech leaders and fellow travelers, including Elon Musk, call in a March 29 open letter for hitting the pause button on the development of AI.

The most profound risk to society is that the pursuit of AI will end, perhaps sooner than we have been thinking, in what is often called the End of the Human Era, when AI, already so much better than we are at many things, will get so smart at everything that it will be running our lives for us. And, knowledge being power, AI will also promote itself from servant of mankind to master, dominating us as we upstart homo sapiens dominated and ultimately replaced Neanderthals.

Whatever we think of the likelihood of that disturbing scenario, what has set off the current surge of misgivings is that ChatGPT has gone in months from grade school performance to scoring in the 90th percentile on lawyers’ bar exams. AI has taken a big leap toward not only catching up with human intelligence but surpassing it.

The question is: why is this not good news? Isn’t that what technology has always been: human ingenuity producing a machine that does things better than we do? A tame horse, a bike, an automobile — all better than we are at moving. A plane doing something that we can’t do at all.

So what’s different with AI? Up to a certain point, nothing, we seem to be deciding. Given the widespread adoption of GPS, we seem to be OK that our biological, human sense of direction and ability to make and read maps are being replaced by GPS. Self-driving features in many cars are rapidly turning us all into backseat drivers.

Full disclosure: I admit to taking pride in daring once in a while to find my way to the Home Depot without the help of Siri. In this I like to think that I am like John Henry, that celebrated steel-drivin’ man of the famous folk song. John Henry, though he “ain’t nothing but a man,” is determined to outdrill the newfangled steam drilling machine brought in to replace him. In fact, the machine is better at drilling than JH, who wins the contest but dies in the attempt, whereas the machine lives on to drill another day. But it’s JH we identify with and who is celebrated in song (Back then there was no chatbot to come up with one telling the machine’s side of the story.)

What seems most worrisome about chatbots is their seeming ability to write better than most people. Art and writing are activities that seem to define us more than physical activities such as, say, driving steel. Apparently, we do care when machine intelligence begins to move in on what we consider our distinctly human territory.

It’s heartening to see writers standing up for ourselves in the face of the threat that chatbots might be taking over the writing part of life. One anti-AI argument is that though chatbots are great at ingesting and regurgitating vast amounts of human writing, they cannot create something truly innovative, which is one way we define art.

AI can never give us what we want from human writing simply because, not being human, it lacks that basic feature of an embodied connection to the world.

And insofar as the bot was somehow designed to have the experience of limited, vulnerable humans, to that extent it contradicts the whole function of AI: to transcend those human limits. To err is human, after all. And it would seem counterproductive, illogical, to deliberately build human fallibility into the machine so that it could write a more convincing human folk song.

As for the plight of English or other humanities professors trying to figure out if a well-written student paper was actually written by his chatbot, one solution would be to make clear that the assignment is not to write correctly or properly or to regurgitate an encyclopedia (since chatbots are better at regurgitating than you are) but to prove to the reader that you are not a robot. That should greatly improve the quality of student writing and the lives of those paid to read it.

What we should be learning from the chatbot crisis is that chatbot writing can be better in some sense without being as meaningful as human writing. It seems likely that if readers don’t at first have the ability to discriminate between what we will see as real from fake writing, we will develop it. The machine’s amazing performance notwithstanding, it will, and should, change the meaning of a piece entirely knowing the author is not one of us, and doesn’t by definition, like humans, share the human situation.