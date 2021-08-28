Tucson Opinion: I served in Afghanistan. We must help those who risked helping us

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
On Sept. 5, 2011, I departed Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms with other members of my unit, the 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment. Our destination was the Sangin District of Helmand Province, Afghanistan. We wouldn’t be back for eight months.
Our mission was twofold. Our job was to provide security for the Afghan people against the violence of the Taliban, and to train them to take over that security role eventually.
During my time in Afghanistan, we worked with and depended on numerous Afghans, people who were simply trying to live their lives in the shadow of poverty and war. They took risks to do so, knowing that they might be reported to the Taliban and face repercussions.
Every week, we met with local village elders to discuss issues they faced and to offer assistance where we could. We spent countless hours training Afghan police and army soldiers, giving them the tools and ability to defend their homeland against oppression.
We spent nights out on patrol in compounds that someone kindly allowed us to use. I recall passing by a member of the Afghan Special Forces, and hearing the rumors that they had all tattooed their bodies with “Death to the Taliban.”
I remember seeing Afghan people missing limbs and other parts of their bodies, lost to the IEDs the Taliban buried in their backyards and fields. We walked their streets, ate their food and slept under the same roofs. They just wanted a better life. And while eventually our deployment would end and we would go home, they had to go on living with the danger present in their land.
And now we’re leaving their country. While I agree with President Joe Biden’s decision to do so, I believe we owe a responsibility to all those people who helped us, who tried to make their country better, knowing they might pay a price for it.
Our duty is to offer them a new home; a new place to live freely and enjoy, for once in their lives, what it is like to live in peace. They may have been betrayed and let down by their countrymen who gave in to the Taliban without a fight, but they should not have to pay the price for doing what they could to carve out some semblance of a better life in their dusty homeland. We should get them out.
Caleb Hayter served in the U.S Marine Corps from 2009 to 2013, deploying to Afghanistan in 2011-2012.