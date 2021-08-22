Tucson Opinion: Ideas to end the drought in Arizona

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
As Arizona faces a critical water shortage, Tucson has some successes to share and some lessons to learn as our state looks toward a daunting crisis. Lake Mead and Hoover Dam, built in 1935 as part of massive water and reclamation project, provides water for over 25 million people.
This includes over 80% of Arizonans who rely on the Central Arizona Project to deliver water from Mohave County to Phoenix and Tucson. Due to a 20-year drought, Lake Mead is at it lowest level ever and continues to decline. In order to overcome this crisis as a state, we must rethink our ethos, infrastructure and approach to our natural environment.
To say that water is precious in a desert during a drought qualifies as the understatement of the year. The only reason that we don’t think about water daily and fearfully is that we have highly competent water systems managers and had visionaries like Sen. Carl Hayden, who in the 1950s and 1960s envisioned a better Arizona and worked with Republicans and Democrats to make that vision of the Central Arizona Project real.
Tucsonans as a whole have embraced a conservation ethos. Having grown up here I remember “Beat the Peak” and the robust water education programs of the '80s and '90s. This education continues today in the form of Arizona Project WET and the Tucson Water Conservation Office, and they work to educate us about how to be better stewards of our water.
As a state we use less water today than we did in 1957, despite having over six times the population. However, we can do more. The average person in Pima County uses 134 gallons of water per day, while in Maricopa County they use 195 gallons per person per day. That means that a person in Phoenix uses 45% more water then a typical Tucsonan every day. In this case Phoenix can learn from Tucson. Conservation and development can, and in Tucson often do, work together to build beautiful eco-friendly homes and subdivisions.
Ethos is important and infrastructure is essential. For over a generation we have not invested in our infrastructure; we have not invested in ourselves. Many of our dams and canals are leaking and, due to disrepair, are in danger of critical failure.
We have the opportunity though technology and innovation to do better. In India they are putting solar panels over open canals to both provide power and reduce evaporation. Companies in Arizona are refining and perfecting this concept.
Imagine the 336 miles of the Central Arizona Project, particularly the portion between Phoenix and Tucson, covered in solar panels providing power and saving water. The environment is our ally, and we just need to learn how to adapt to it; 350 days of sunshine can produce a lot of power.
We also need to look at ways to retain our rainwater though the use of water harvesting and in-city retention basins. Also, through the use of effluent and water treatment, we can make sure that we use each drop of water more than once before we return it to the central basin under our city.
Our environment is complex and interconnected. The poor condition of our forests on the sky islands surrounding Tucson and the Rim Country above Phoenix impacts the quality of our water and creates conditions for the massive crown fires that have destroyed almost 1.5 million acres just this year. To put that in perspective, that is about 12 times the area of the entire city of Tucson.
Our forests are overgrown, meaning that individual trees have to fight for water and sunlight putting our treasured natural environment at risk for fire and disease. We must partner with the private sector to clear out the understory and reduce the number of trees to preserve our forest and mountain communities before they burn again.
Additionally, we must look to mitigate the effects of climate change and the heat island effect that is happening in our city. This includes building rooftop gardens, vertical farming and greenhouses; plants grown in a controlled environment can use 40% less water.
And, finally, we need to understand our water not only in context as a state but as a basin region comprising all of the states of the mountain West. Colorado, Nevada and even California should be our partners, not our adversaries, in understanding and addressing these seemingly intractable problems.
Working together we can and will build a sustainable, successful future for ourselves and our children.
Ethan Orr is a native of Tucson. He has been the executive director of a nonprofit and a business owner, has served in the state Legislature and works for the UA.