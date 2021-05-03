Tucson Opinion: It's time for Congress to step up for working families

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I believe everyone has a gift to share with the world, and mine is being able to read people and really listen to them. That’s why I left my office job to pursue my passion of caring for disbabled veterans.
I connect deeply with my home-care clients — who have served in the Korean, Vietnam and Iraq wars — so I can best help them live at home with dignity and independence.
But despite my important work, it’s a daily struggle to survive on my low wages and provide a decent life for my three children. That’s why I strongly support President Biden’s American Jobs Plan, which will lift up care workers like me and ensure quality home and community-based care for our nation’s veterans, seniors and loved ones with disabilities.
Not a lot of people can do this work, because it requires a wide range of skills, emotional resilience and physical strength. I help with all my clients’ daily activities, including bathing, feeding, going to the doctor, fixing medical equipment, picking up prescriptions, grocery shopping and reminding them to take their medications on time.
This is a tough job, but I’ve stuck with it for 14 years because it’s an honor to give back to our veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country. Many are dealing with the post-traumatic stress and after-effects of war.
They often feel like they’ve been forgotten and have no one else to talk to. When they tell me what they went through, you can see a weight being lifted off their chests and shoulders, like they can fully breathe again.
Just as our veterans fought overseas, home care workers have been on the front lines against the war on COVID. Many care workers have been sickened by the virus, and some have made the ultimate sacrifice with their lives.
Home care workers have always been essential, but during the pandemic we have become an indispensable lifeline to the outside world for our clients, risking our own lives to enable them to stay safe at home.
For this crucial work I only make a little over minimum wage, and I’m forced to rely on Medicaid for me and my three kids, one of whom has a disability. It’s a constant battle to pay all the bills, put food on the table and buy clothes and school supplies for my children.
I work for a good, mission-driven home care agency and I know they would pay us more if they could, but our wages are based on state and federal funding that’s just way too low.
Inadequate wages and the lack of benefits cause high worker turnover in home care, and I worry constantly about the negative impact on our state’s veterans and seniors who need consistent care.
Arizona has more than 1.5 million residents over the age of 60, which is 22% of the population and growing. The vast majority of seniors would prefer to age in their own homes, creating skyrocketing demand and making home care the fastest-growing job in America.
But there’s a severe workforce shortage, so it’s very difficult for clients to find and keep qualified care workers.
For too long, home care work has been shamefully undervalued because the majority of us are women, women of color and immigrants. Gender discrimination and racism have kept care workers of all races in the shadows.
That’s why we’ve been uniting in recent years and speaking out, saying “respect us, protect us and pay us” for our essential work.
Now, elected officials are starting to listen. President Biden has put home care workers at the center of his American Jobs Plan. His plan would invest $400 billion to bolster our care infrastructure, create one million new caregiving jobs and address the workforce shortage.
Home care jobs would be transformed into good, middle-class jobs with living wages, healthcare, paid sick time and job training to ensure the highest quality services.
And the plan would ensure home care workers have the choice to join a union so we can advocate for ourselves, our families and our clients.
I’m so grateful for my job, and I want to stay with this work for the rest of my life. All we’re asking for is the ability to live decent lives and give our families a better future.
The investment in our nation’s care infrastructure through the American Jobs Plan will not only help seniors and people with disabilities get the care they need, but also revive our economy as we emerge from the pandemic.
On behalf of all our state’s veterans and those of us who care for them, I’m urgently calling on Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, and all our Congress members, to support this vital investment in Arizona’s home care services and working families.
Becca Caneloz is a home care worker providing essential care for disabled veterans, and a mother of three who lives in Tucson.