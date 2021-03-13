Tucson Opinion: It's too early to act as if COVID danger is over

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Maybe it’s because I’m 83 years old that I was stunned by statistics showing that 81% of COVID-19 deaths have been people over the age of 65. That’s more than 400,000 of the half million who have died.
Yes, most of us elders are afflicted with poor health and underlying ailments such as diabetes and heart disease that make us susceptible to the deadly virus. We therefore have a substantially higher risk of dying from COVID. Just being over 65, regardless of health, is a risk factor.
Look at the statistics for COVID-19 deaths by age: over 65 is 81% or 400,228; and under 45 is 2.5% or 12,312, according to the National Center of Health Statistics.
In Arizona, 12,243 people older than 65 have died; 2,374 in the 55 to 64 age range; 1,013 between ages 45 to 54; 673, ages 20 to 44; and 24 in the under-20 age bracket. Yet seniors account for only 17.5% of our state’s population.
A recent study found that Arizona ranks fourth in the nation in COVID deaths, with 223 out of each 100,000 residents. New Jersey is first with 264. California, which is seen as a hotbed for the virus, had 155 per 100,000. Near the bottom is Oregon with 54.
Who are the most likely to be carriers of the virus? Those ages 20 to 44. Another study revealed that at least 65 of each 100 virus infections originated with people ages 20 to 49. That study suggested that age “is an important consideration in halting resurgent” COVID-19.
I ask you: Isn’t that the age group most likely to disregard rules for preventing spread of the virus by refusing to wear masks and attending gatherings in places with 10 to 100 people, often in close proximity?
It’s obvious to me that Arizona should not be in a hurry to end mandated wearing of masks and social distancing in restaurants, bars and other places where the virus can so easily spread. Everyone also needs to get the vaccine.
The Kaiser Family Foundation has found that 45% of the population says they will definitely not get a shot or plan to “wait and see.” Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said that close to 90% of the country may need to be vaccinated to end the disease. That means tens of millions of people still need to be convinced.
A fair portion of the problem these holdouts could be creating is that they could be among those infected with the virus who remain symptom-free. It seems to me to be colossally selfish to avoid vaccination out of whatever fears, rationalizations or doctrines affect their thinking.
Arizona has gone a long time with the mandates. Certainly, waiting just a little more would be beneficial. Yes, there is economic fallout. But Europe’s and even New York’s current experience with multiple new strains of even more contagious forms of the deadly virus should be sounding alarms. We simply can’t afford to be careless.
Please remember, we seniors may be your parents, grandparents or even great-grandparents. Are you listening, Gov. Ducey?
James W. Johnson is a retired UA journalism professor.