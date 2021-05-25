Tucson Opinion: Leadership advice from ants

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
On our back porch, we have a small living Christmas tree. When the holiday season arrives we bring it indoors and then when the season is over, we take down the decorations and move the tree back out to the porch for the rest of the time.
Periodically it needs to be watered. The other day, when I began to water it, I spotted something I had never seen before. Tiny ants, almost invisible, were moving back and forth from the edge of the porch to a place under that tree’s pot.
Giving that little thought, I began to water the tree. After a few minutes the water started draining out from the bottom of the pot, as it always does, flowing to the edge of the porch spilling over into a small grassy area.
It was then that I noticed the draining had cut off the ant’s path. What I saw next amazed me. Those little ants instinctively halted their activity and did not continue their trek back and forth as before. They were avoiding the certainty of drowning if they tried to venture forth into that water. Every few seconds one of the ants would move up to the water’s edge to test the receding progress then scurry back.
It seemed to me that there was something almost human going on with those ants. It gave the impression that their instinct was similar to what we humans would call common sense. But with the ants it was just their natural instinct. And yet the same principles that apply to humans using common sense applied to those ants as well.
Common sense is built upon two platforms: truth and logic. For the ants, their instinct told them that the substance before them was water. That was the absolute truth. It wasn’t dirt or grass or leaves but plain old water. Their instinct also told them that if they ventured forth into that water they would drown. That was a logical deduction.
In observing those ants, I began to wonder why, then, couldn’t today’s crop of politicians, at all levels and in all parties, be like those ants?
Why couldn’t our supposed leaders, who were elected to not only govern us but to also guard our health, safety and security, use good, old-fashioned common sense in making critical decisions?
The ants didn’t panic, didn’t challenge each other or disavowed the logic being applied. They instinctively knew that, collectively, by doing what was right, they would all survive. Why then can’t our politicians do the same?
The answer, of course, is quite obvious. Politicians are creatures of self-interest. They observe the single rule of basic survival in the messy world of politics: do what is best for yourself and the forces that control your fate and above all else do what is absolutely necessary to get reelected.
Therefore, under that basic principle, the politician must often avoid facing the truth and ignore the logic in their decisions. They must, in order to survive, abandon common sense because if they did apply it they would have to then forfeit the one driving element controlling their thinking and actions: power.
What a better, productive and more fulfilling country we could have if only our politicians applied common sense to every decision they made. What high standards of justice and equality we could reach by politicians subscribing to truth and logic.
What a wonderful world we would leave for many generations to come including our grandchildren and great grandchildren. It would be a legacy of which the whole country could rightfully be proud.
But alas, I’m afraid, that will not be the case. And therefore one has to wonder: Who is the wisest, the human or the ant?
Robert Nordmeyer is a freelance writer living in Tucson.