Tucson Opinion: League of Women Voters supports ballot propositions

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson strongly supports the two propositions that are on the ballot this fall, 410 and 206. The League has a long tradition, since our founding 101 years ago, of carefully studying an issue before we take a position on it. We have also always been a nonpartisan organization, putting aside our own personal political beliefs when we carry out the work of the league.
We support raising the salaries of the Tucson mayor and city council members because we recognize that these positions are full-time jobs and that in order to adequately serve their constituents, the people serving in these crucial public roles should not be distracted by other duties. The League of Women Voters is also strongly committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Raising the salaries of our elected officials encourages a more diverse pool of candidates to seek office.
We also support the Tucson Minimum Wage Act, which would increase the minimum wage to $15, force employers to pay employees for three hours of pay when they unexpectedly cancel their shifts, prevent managers from taking employees wages in tip pools, and create a new city office, the Department of Labor Standards, to enforce these new laws. In 2014, the League of Women Voters voted to adopt a position at its national convention to support a living wage, agreeing that the position can be used in communities in “working toward an income that meets basic human needs.”
We are proud to join with other local, nonpartisan community organizations to take action on this crucial issue, including the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, the Pima County Interfaith Council, and the Primavera Foundation. We know it is not easy to support an issue that may not be popular across the entire community, but we know it is the right thing to do, especially in these times when so many people are suffering the effects of one crisis after another.
Although we know that it may be a struggle for many small businesses to pay their employees more, we believe that the benefits to our community of raising the minimum wage will outweigh the drawbacks. For far too many decades, we have seen the terrible effects of growing income equality, especially in our city. We hear the complaints nearly every day that something must be done about the poverty and homelessness. Well, here’s your chance: Vote to increase the minimum wage, and you’re doing something significantly concrete about it.
Every election is important, and Tucson’s city election this fall shows exactly why we must show up at the polls: Our community members most in need are counting on us.
Kate Stewart is the president of the League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson.